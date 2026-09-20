Twins Ace Takes Major Step Forward, but One Problem Won’t Go Away

The Minnesota Twins' season is just about at the point of the night where the bartender is yelling “closing time” and things are starting to wrap up. Earlier on this road trip, the Twins already clinched an under .500 record for the third consecutive season.

The season has not been good. But, in the third game of the four-game series against the Los Angeles Angels, in which the Twins lost 6-5 in extra innings, Joe Ryan made his best start since coming off the IL.

Into Joe Ryan's Outing

Minnesota Twins pitcher Joe Ryan. Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was not his most effective outing, but he got the job done. Ryan pitched five innings, giving up two runs, walking one, and striking out five. The issue lies in the seven hits in five innings Ryan gave up. There was constant traffic during the outing, which is not exactly what you want to see. It begs the question that if Ryan were not facing the second-worst offense in baseball, would he have came out of the outing only giving up two runs.

The two runs both came on one swing, a home run off the bat of Jose Siri on an 0-1 slider that caught too much of the plate.

#MNTwins 3, #Angels 2



Jose Siri with a two-run homer off Joe Ryan and the Angels are within one run. pic.twitter.com/K9bRAUQ29d — Matthew Nethercott (@MattNethercott_) September 20, 2026

Ryan's Stuff and the Future

Minnesota Twins pitcher Joe Ryan. Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The good news is that Ryan's stuff today played up and was very good. While the likely Twins won't be playing postseason baseball in 2026, it's a good sign to see Ryan's stuff improving as each start goes on.

A look at Joe Ryan's stuff today, via @pitchprofiler: pic.twitter.com/chfglXUGnT — Matthew Nethercott (@MattNethercott_) September 20, 2026

As mentioned above, the one issue for Ryan continues to be the home run ball. In his past six starts, he's surrendered 11 home runs, compared to 10 home runs in his first 20 starts. The long ball is what plagued him in his previous outings coming off the IL. It could be due to health, but Ryan seems to be healthy now and pitching, so that should not be the reason Ryan is giving up home runs. It should be a pitch adjustment that needs to be made, and one he will make.

The key going into his last start, and certainly for 2027 when the Twins should be in full contention mode, is to keep the ball in the ballpark. Tonight was a good start, only giving up one homer, but suppressing the long ball is super important in today's game, as that is how most teams center their offense around.

The Twins will go for the series win on the road against the Angels. For the Twins, it will be RHP Dean Kremer, who is 3-5, with a 5.35 ERA this season. For the Angels, it will be RHP Ryan Johnson, who is 5-8 with a 4.88 ERA this season. First pitch Sunday will be at 3:07 P.M. CT on TwinsTV.