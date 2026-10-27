Twins Dream Offseason: 3 Moves That Would Change Everything

While the Minnesota Twins season might have ended exactly one month ago, there has been little offseason progress. While the change at the pitching coach and the decision to hire Brian Reith should be a decent change to the pitching department, the main moves the Twins need to make this offseason are yet to be made.

With the landscape of the weak American League on full display this offseason, the Twins front office should be looking at each other thinking, 'Why not us?' The Twins need to make some changes in order to improve their chances of returning to the postseason.

1. Sign Closer David Bednar

New York Yankees pitcher David Bednar. Credit: Tom Horak-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Twins need help in the bullpen, and the obvious choice for the Twins to add is Yankees closer David Bednar. In 2026, Bednar posted a 2.47 ERA in 69 1/3 innings of work while saving 35 of 39 chances. The Yankees are expected to give Bednar the qualifying offer according to the New York Post, but if Bednar reaches the open market, he makes so much sense for the Twins.

Adding a closer of Bednar's caliber gives the Twins such a cushion at the end of games. The free agent market for offensive players is not too strong this offseason, so loading up on bullpen arms to shorten games is smart. And we've seen this method of pitching succeed, notably with the Brewers and how their bullpen shortens games.

2. Trade for C Shea Langeliers from the Athletics

Athletics catcher Shea Langelies. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It might be out there, and this is pure speculation, but with the Twins needing a catcher this offseason if Ryan Jeffers walks in free agency, Shea Langeliers becomes one of the more obvious candidates to replace him. He would come to the Twins with control through the 2028 season and is a forceful offensive player. In a 2026 season that was shortened by a torn meniscus in his right knee, he posted a 115 wRC+ with 23 home runs in 106 games.

The one hesitation the Twins could have is the poor defense from behind the plate that Langeliers has put up throughout his career. With his offensive potential, this could be something the Twins, or another team after his services, overlook.

3. Re-Sign AJ Minter

Minnesota Twins pitcher A.J. Minter. Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is a drum that I've been beating for the Twins since the offseason began. When you find a pitcher that fits for your ballpark, is comfortable on your roster, and has had some success with the team, you can't let them walk. That's A.J. Minter for the Twins.

With the Twins, Minter posted a 2.78 ERA in 22 2/3 innings of work with 21 strikeouts compared to just six walks. Those numbers are excellent, and given that Minter is a left-hander, that should make him more valuable. Retaining Minter's services would make the Twins bullpen better.