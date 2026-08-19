Twins Make Lineup Changes With Braves Sweep Within Reach

After a rough weekend against the Philadelphia Phillies, the Minnesota Twins have flipped the script and taken control of their future yet again.

The Twins entered the series against the Atlanta Braves after being swept by the Phillies. There’s a saying: “It’s not what happens to you; it’s what you do about it.”

Well, Minnesota has responded and is doing something about their situation. They could have continued to drop in the standings, but they didn’t. They came back and won 4-2 on Monday and then took control again Tuesday with a 4-1 victory.

The Twins are now 62-65 and have moved into second place in the American League Central. They are still four games back of the first place Chicago White Sox.

On Wednesday, they have the opportunity to complete a sweep.

Josh Bell provided the biggest blow on Tuesday when he hit a two-run home run in the first inning. Ryan Jeffers added a two-run double in the eighth. Zebby Matthews worked 5.2 innings and held the Braves to one run.

Minnesota is trusting Taj Bradley to finish the job on Wednesday afternoon. He enters the game at 9-5 with a 3.98 ERA and 151 strikeouts.

Atlanta is countering with right-hander AJ Smith-Shawver. He is 0-0 with a 4.15 ERA and four strikeouts.

First pitch is scheduled for 12:40 p.m. CT at Target Field.

Minnesota Twins Starting Lineup

Luke Keaschall — RF Byron Buxton — CF Josh Bell — DH Kody Clemens — 2B Royce Lewis — 1B Trevor Larnach — LF Brooks Lee — 3B Victor Caratini — C Kaelen Culpepper — SS

Bradley will start on the mound.

Buxton is back in the starting lineup after beginning Tuesday’s game on the bench. He made an appearance in the eighth inning as a pinch hitter where he singled and scored on Jeffers’ two-run double.

Jeffers is getting a rest day while Caratini will be behind the plate.

3 Matchups to Watch

Minnesota Twins pitcher Taj Bradley | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Taj Bradley vs. Matt Olson

Bradley is going to have his hands full with Atlanta’s lineup, but keeping Olson under control is the most important.

Olson will be batting behind Ronald Acuna Jr and Drake Baldwin, which means that Bradley could be facing Olson with traffic already on the bases.

The Twins held Olson to one hit in four at-bats on Tuesday. Olson is coming into Wednesday with a slash line of .262/.339/.547 with an .886 OPS. Bradley needs to keep Atlanta’s power threat from producing.

Josh Bell vs. AJ Smith-Shawver

Bell has found some momentum and he has extended his on-base streak to 21 consecutive games. It is the longest single-season streak of his career, and he doesn’t plan for it to end today.

Bell is hitting third and should have an early opportunity to take advantage of Smith-Shawver. Minnesota has scored in the first inning in both games in the series so far. Bell could be the one to attack early on Wednesday.

Byron Buxton vs. AJ Smith-Shawver

While Buxton wasn’t in the lineup on Tuesday, he still found a way to be impactful.

His pinch-hit single in the eighth inning helped set up Jeffers’ two-run double that gave Minnesota a padded win. Buxton will be in center field and batting second behind Keaschall.

The Twins will have speed and power at the top of the order and should put a lot of heat on Smith-Shawver right away.

Minnesota has already won the series, the win would give them a sweep over one of the better National League teams. A three-game winning streak would give them great momentum before they head west to open a new series against the San Diego Padres on Friday.