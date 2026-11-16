The Minnesota Twins should try to bring back Trevor Megill before spending on free-agent reliever Bryan Abreu. The Milwaukee Brewers acquired Ryan Walker from the San Francisco Giants on Nov. 15, giving them another right-hander with closing experience. In this proposed trade, Minnesota would send right-handers Marco Raya and Ty Langenberg to Milwaukee for Megill.

Why Megill Is the Better Late-Inning Bet

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Trevor Megill. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bobby Nightengale of The Minnesota Star Tribune reported that the Twins and Houston Astros agreed to a Trevor Larnach-for-Abreu trade at the August deadline before Astros owner Jim Crane vetoed it.

Abreu posted a 2.44 ERA from June through the end of the regular season, a reminder of what he can do in a setup role. He still finished with a 3.73 ERA and walked 15.3% of the hitters he faced.

Megill saved 30 games for Milwaukee in each of the last two seasons. In 2026, he posted a 2.63 ERA in 61.2 innings, striking out 69 and walking 15 of the 242 hitters he faced. He could handle the ninth if Jeff Hoffman needs more time after elbow surgery or set up for him if Hoffman is ready for Opening Day.

MLB Trade Rumors projects an $8 million arbitration salary for Megill in 2027, his final year of club control. ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel projected one year and $10.5 million for Abreu on Nov. 3. FanGraphs’ Ben Clemens estimated two years and $18 million on Nov. 2. At McDaniel’s estimate, Megill would cost $2.5 million less in 2027. Clemens’ projection averages $9 million a year and would give Minnesota a second season of control, when Megill and Hoffman could both be free agents.

Why the Brewers Might Consider the Offer

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Trevor Megill. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported Nov. 2 that Milwaukee would listen to offers for Megill. Abner Uribe could move from setup work into the ninth, and Walker comes with three years of club control. Trading Megill would free up his arbitration salary and bring back some of the pitching depth Milwaukee sent to San Francisco for Walker. Milwaukee has reason to keep its closer, too. JoJo Romero is a free agent, and Walker finished 2026 with a 7.16 ERA.

Raya, 24, struck out 73 in 64.1 innings for Triple-A St. Paul and reached the Majors in 2026. He worked almost exclusively in relief for St. Paul, where his 5.32 ERA showed how much work remains. Langenberg made 23 starts across Double-A and Triple-A, giving the Brewers a pitcher they could continue to develop as a starter with Brandon Woodruff and Dustin May in free agency.

A one-year deal for Abreu would let Minnesota keep both pitchers. The Twins should be willing to give up that depth for Megill’s steadier command and ability to close. If Milwaukee asks for a top-10 prospect or a pitcher Minnesota is counting on for its 2027 rotation, the Twins should go back to the free-agent market.