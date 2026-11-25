Brooks Lee’s defensive progress at third base this year has been a key point for the future of the Minnesota Twins because it finally allowed them to strengthen a position where they had accumulated many inconsistencies over the last three seasons.

Willi Castro occupied much of that space and finished with a -22 Fielding Run Value, in addition to -10 DRS (Defensive Runs Saved). In contrast, after his problems at shortstop, which led him to record a -6 FRV and -9 DRS between the 2024 and 2025 seasons, Lee improved his movement to the left at third base. Although he will still have to work on his ability to complete double plays, he is already offering a positive defensive profile that allowed him to become one of the AL Gold Glove finalists this year. In 2026, he recorded +5 FRV, +6 OAA, and +8 DRS at third base.

Even so, the Twins have been among the worst defensive teams since 2025, with a -49 in FRV, ranking 25th in MLB, and -88 DRS, the worst mark in the Major Leagues. For that reason, they need to find greater defensive consistency among several of the young players they have for the future.

Why Do Twins Urgently Need a Defensive Plan?

Minnesota Twins third baseman Royce Lewis (23). Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Prospect Kaelen Culpepper stands out among the leading candidates to take over at shortstop full-time. After his August call-up to make his Major League debut, he produced a .721 OPS in 128 plate appearances, offering a first glimpse of his offensive skills.

However, he also had some defensive difficulties at shortstop. Although he showed good arm strength, with a maximum velocity of 93.1 mph and an average of 88.5 mph on 162 throws, his defensive impact was below the league average according to DRS (-1). In contrast, he recorded results close to average with +1 OAA and 0 FRV in 281 innings.

As we have discussed before, Kody Clemens played much of the season at second base, where he accumulated 576 innings. However, he will also have to continue working on his defense after completing the best season of his career, with 27 home runs, 81 RBIs, 108 wRC+, and 2.5 fWAR, results that led him to become an American League Silver Slugger finalist.

Therefore, the Twins’ defensive plan should also consider the search for a player capable of providing depth at several positions, especially after how little Lewis was able to contribute when he was used at first and third base. At those positions, he finished with 0 FRV and -2 FRV, respectively. In terms of OAA, his marks were -3 at first base and -2 at third base.

Atlanta Braves outfielder Mauricio Dubon (14). Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is where the value Mauricio Dubon could offer comes into play, as he is one of the best utility players in baseball today. Dubon will turn 33 in 2027 and combines eight seasons of MLB experience, most of them taking on responsibilities at different infield and outfield positions. Catcher is the only position on the field he has not played during his career. He has recorded at least 100 innings at seven different positions throughout his career, posting a positive Fielding Run Value at each one.

Atlanta Braves shortstop Mauricio Dubon (14). Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, his versatility is not the only reason he has become a coveted player: he also has the ability to provide positive defense at most of those positions. Dubon has won the Gold Glove in three of his last four seasons, twice in the American League (2023 and 2025) and once in the National League (2026).

To make matters even better, Dubon’s offensive production with the Atlanta Braves also took a positive step forward this year, setting career highs in home runs (12), RBIs (73), and stolen bases (10), while also establishing personal bests in games played (153) and plate appearances (619).