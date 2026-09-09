Twins Reveal Lineup as Zebby Matthews Goes for Series Win Against Tigers

The Minnesota Twins are going for the series win against the Detroit Tigers on the road. If the Twins can complete the series win on Wednesday, it will be their first road series win since the July 4th weekend against the Yankees.

For the Twins, it will be RHP Zebby Matthews. On the season, Matthews holds a 9-9 record with a 4.69 ERA. Matthews has been better as of late for the Twins, putting together some really good outings, though his last outing against the White Sox last Friday was not as good. Matthews is looking for a bounce-back against the Tigers.

For the Tigers, it will be RHP Keider Montero. This season, Montero is 9-8 with a 3.52 ERA. Montero is a solid back-of-the-rotation arm, but someone the Twins should be able to get to. Montero did have one of his better outings this season against the Twins in June, going 6 1/3 innings and not surrendering a run.

First pitch is scheduled for 12:10 p.m. CT at Comerica Park. The game will be broadcast on TwinsTV.

Minnesota Twins Starting Lineup

Luke Keaschall -- RF Brooks Lee -- 3B Kody Clemens -- 2B Josh Bell -- DH Kaelen Culpepper -- SS Trevor Larnach -- LF Royce Lewis --1B Victor Caratini -- C Walker Jenkins -- CF

Lineup Notes

Ryan Jeffers is getting his first off-day in nine games. Victor Caratini will take over the duties behind the plate.

Kaelen Culpepper moves up to the fifth spot in the lineup as his bat continues to be productive for the Twins.

Matchups to Watch

Minnesota Twins left fielder Trevor Larnach. Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colt Keith vs. Zebby Matthews

Colt Keith has been a thorn in the side of Matthews. In his career, Keith is 4-for-7 with two walks, a homer, and two doubles. Those are some serious numbers that Matthews needs to stop on Wednesday afternoon. If the Twins are going to be successful today, Matthews needs to get Keith out.

Trevor Larnach vs. Keider Montero

Trevor Larnach is still struggling at the plate and has been for quite some time. Larnach is currently 18 for his last 95, with 23 strikeouts and six walks. The good thing for the Twins is that six of those 18 hits left the ballpark. In fact, Larnach has a career home run against Montero and has another hit against him. It would be great for Larnach to have a big day and carry their offense.

Brooks Lee vs. Keider Montero

Brooks Lee has been hot as of late, and the Twins need that to continue. One thing that should benefit the Twins is that Lee has three hits in eight career at-bats. If Lee can continue to be productive in their lineup, it's really going to help the Twins at least play spoiler in the weeks ahead if they are going to miss the postseason.