Twins Takeaways: Dean Kremer Rebounds, Bullpen Shines in 3-2 Win

The Minnesota Twins evened up the series in Detroit, winning a one-run game, 3-2, over the division rival Tigers. On the season, the Twins improved to 69-76.

Dean Kremer was very good in his outing, and the Twins offense did just enough to merit the win. The Twins' bullpen had one of its better performances this season to get the Twins to the finish line.

Dean Kremer’s Outing

Minnesota Twins pitcher Dean Kremer. Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kremer needed redemption after his past few outings that saw him struggle. Today, he gave up two runs, both on a home run off the bat of the probable AL Rookie of the Year Keven McGonigle.

Other than that, Kremer was solid. He was on the ropes in the first, but Royce Lewis bailed him out on defense to get the outs he needed to settle into the game. From there, he settled into the outing, going only five innings, recording nine whiffs and three strikeouts. The difference is the fact that he only walked one batter in the outing.

Dean Kremer (MIN) allowed a pair of earned runs over five innings pic.twitter.com/2nAAx3Xgho — Pitcher List Stats (@PitcherListPLV) September 9, 2026

His actual stuff in the outing was much better than it was in his last outing, with it grading out as a C, per Pitcher List Stats. Going back to the point about walks, Kremer was locating well today, which helps his stuff tremendously. This is the kind of outing that the Twins hope Kremer can build off of.

Twins' Offense

Minnesota Twins designated hitter Josh Bell. Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Twins scored early, which is a key to victory. They loaded the bases with one out in the first inning and Josh Bell gave the Twins the lead with a sacrifice fly. It was a good thing that the Twins gave Kremer a run before he threw a pitch because it gave him a chance to settle into the outing.

After the Tigers scored two runs to take the lead, the Twins answered. Kody Clemens hit a two-run home run to give the Twins a 3-2 advantage that they would not relinquish. It was Clemens' 25th home run of the season, which is tied with Byron Buxton for the team lead.

#MNTwins 3, #Tigers 2



Kody Clemens with a two-run home run as the Twins regained the lead. pic.twitter.com/LMyGTKHbke — Matthew Nethercott (@MattNethercott_) September 9, 2026

The Bullpen Locked it Down

Minnesota Twins pitcher Yoendrys Gomez. Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At one point, the game was destined for disaster in the bottom of the seventh inning after Ben Malgeri led the inning off with a walk. He stole second base, and with an error by Walker Jenkins, was on third base with no outs. AJ Minter and Andrew Morris combined to strand the runner with a groundout, strikeout, and a lineout to who else by Clemens.

That was the sign for the Twins that this game was all but theirs. Jeff Hoffman and Yoendrys Gómez both worked perfect innings to slam the door on the victory.

What’s Next?

The Twins will go for the series win against the Tigers. For the Twins, it will be RHP Zebby Matthews, who is 9-9 with a 4.69 ERA on the season. For the Tigers, it will be RHP Kieder Montero, who is 9-8 with a 3.52 ERA. First pitch Wednesday will be at 1:10 P.M. CT on TwinsTV.