Twins Reveal Lineup as Bailey Ober Faces Tough Test Against Yankees

The Minnesota Twins lost the first game of their three-game series against the Yankees. On Tuesday, they look to bounce back from the loss, but it won't be easy. One thing going in the Twins' favor tonight is the fact that the Yankees spent last night celebrating their postseason birth, so the Twins should hope they are sluggish today.

For the Twins, it will be RHP Bailey Ober. On the season, Ober holds a 7-5 record with a 4.28 ERA. Ober does not have deep numbers against the Yankees in his career, making one start and giving up three runs. Ober is going to need to go deep in this game and hopefully dominate a tired Yankees lineup. The Twins used a lot of their A-bullpen on Monday, even in the loss, so Ober needs to provide length.

For the Yankees, it will be LHP Max Fried, who is still working his way back from a left elbow bone bruise. On the season, Fried is 4-4 with a 2.73 ERA. Fried has not made a start against the Twins since 2024 when he was with Atlanta, but in 10 1/3 innings against the Twins in his career, Fried has a 0.87 ERA against them.

The Twins' offense is going to need to put good at-bats against Fried and get to the bad part of New York's bullpen.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. CT at Target Field. The game will be televised on TwinsTV.

Minnesota Twins Starting Lineup

Luke Keaschall -- RF Kaelen. Culpepper -- SS Josh Bell -- DH Kody Clemens -- 2B Royce Lewis -- 1B Brooks Lee -- 3B Victor Caratini -- C Emmanuel Rodriguez -- CF Austin Martin -- LF



Lineup Notes

After being removed from last Friday's game after getting hit by a pitch, Kaelen Culpepper returns to the Twins lineup. He will bat second.

Amist Walker Jenkins struggles; he is not in the Twins lineup tonight. Austin Martin is in left field, Emmanuel Rodriguez in center field.

Matchups to Watch

Minnesota Twins designated hitter Josh Bell. Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Aaron Judge vs. Bailey Ober

Aaron Judge is one week removed from coming off the injured list. He was behind on pitches timing-wise since returning from a three-month hiatus. As the Twins broadcast noted last night, all it takes is one swing to fix a hitter like that. He took that swing against AJ Minter. In three at-bats against Ober, Judge has one hit and a walk. The hit was a two-run double. The Twins are going to need to keep Judge down tonight.

Josh Bell vs. Max Fried

Does Josh Bell just own the Yankees' pitching staff? He was the matchup to watch Monday, and remains that today. In his career against Fried, Bell has eight hits in 25 at-bats including four RBIs. That is by far the most successful on the Twins. Bell hit a late home run Monday and the Twins should hope that his last at-bat on Monday lingers into Tuesday.