Twins Have a Huge Opportunity in Key Series Against Divisional Foe

The Minnesota Twins aren't playing their best baseball, once holding significant playoff odds, now barely staying alive in the fight. After losing two of three to the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park this week, the Twins now hold a 2.5% chance of making the playoffs, according to FanGraphs.

With a 69-77 record, Minnesota enters its last make-or-break series that will dictate whether they make the playoffs (or even have a chance) or not. Set to square off against the Cleveland Guardians at Target Field, there's still a chance for this playoff race to get interesting.

Can the Twins Get Hot?

Minnesota Twins manager Derek Shelton. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Guardians are currently ahead of the Twins in the AL Central standings and would secure a playoff spot if the season ended today. Meanwhile, Minnesota is 4.5 games behind the final AL Wild Card spot, which is an important detail to consider for this series.

In a perfect world of the everyday Twins fan, Minnesota would sweep the Guardians, get up to 72-77, and be 1.5 games back of Cleveland, assuming others ahead of them lose games as well. While it sounds optimistic, it isn't unrealistic.

Several times in recent memory, the Twins have found themselves in playoff contention only to blow it in the final months of the season. It happened in 2024 when the Tigers surged their way into the playoffs, and it happened this year as well, when they held a 40% chance of making the playoffs three weeks ago.

The Twins' offense has been quiet in recent games, and that's the first area they need to improve if they want to defeat the Guardians. The starting pitching matchups for the series look promising for Minnesota, so this is the moment for the offense to step up and change their fortunes in one-run games.

Kody Clemens is one player to watch for the series, entering game one riding a two-game home run streak. In September, Clemens is hitting .250 and has been a legitimate power threat at the plate when the offense has needed it most.

Not to mention, this season, Clemens is hitting over .300 against the Guardians with four doubles and two RBIs in 10 games.

Taking the series at least keeps the Twins alive statistically in the playoff race - sweeping the series puts the Twins in an even better spot, but they'd have to ride that hot streak until the end of the line to be taken as a legit threat.