The Minnesota Twins had an interesting Tuesday afternoon. Ryan Jeffers accepted his qualifying offer, which made player number 39 on the 40-man roster. Then the organization declined to protect a single prospect ahead of the Rule 5 Draft deadline.

While at first look, that might be a bit surprising, it is also likely easily explained. The failure to move any of the eligible players to the roster means they are exposed to being selected by another organization. The Twins even left a Top 30 prospect exposed.

There is quite a bit more to dig into, though. One factor has to be looming at the back of all MLB executives’ minds: the possibility of a work stoppage. That would put the Rule 5 Draft in jeopardy of even happening.

That question puts everyone in an unusual situation, and for Minnesota, it might indicate that the risk of losing a prospect wasn’t worth sacrificing valuable roster flexibility.

Twins Leave Several Prospects Exposed

The most recognizable name was Minnesota’s only organizational Top 30 prospect, Yasser Mercedes. He’s ranked No. 17 in the Twins system according to MLB Pipeline.

Last season, he hit .249/.343/.453 with 18 home runs and 52 stolen bases, but these results were produced at Single-A Fort Myers and High-A Cedar Rapids. Mercedes also took part in the Arizona Fall League, where he continued the momentum.

The fact, though, that Mercedes has not played at any higher level than High-A would make it difficult for another team to allow him to spend the entire season on a Major League roster in 2027.

This had to be the thinking behind leaving him exposed. The risk was low that another team would claim him.

Moving on, Minnesota also left Paulshawn Pasqualotto and C.J. Culpepper unprotected.

Pasqualotto reached Triple-A St. Paul during the 2026 season. Over the course of his campaign, he recorded 95 strikeouts in 70 innings. Those are encouraging numbers, and given the fact that the Twins need bullpen help, Pasqualotto is an internal option.

Minnesota still wasn’t convinced that protecting him was necessary.

C.J. Culpepper is another intriguing pitcher Minnesota chose to leave unprotected. The 25-year-old right-hander was selected in the 13th round of the 2022 MLB Draft. During the 2026 season he moved from Double-A Wichita and Triple-A St. Paul.

During that time, he posted a 4.29 ERA with 84 strikeouts and a 1.46 WHIP across a total of 79 2/3 innings.

Once again pointing out that the Twins need bullpen help, this is the one prospect that could have truly needed protection from the Draft. He transitioned to a relief role after he moved to Triple-A, but there is certainly still development work to do. His command was inconsistent and a little more time at Triple-A would be very helpful.

Potential Lockout Adds Complication

Minnesota Twins designated hitter Byron Buxton (25) displays his 2025 silver slugger award with manager Derek Shelton and owner Tom Pohlad Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The current collective bargaining agreement will expire on December 1, and every indication from both sides points to a potential lockout. That complicates a lot of things, but one thing is certain: the Rule 5 Draft. It is scheduled for December 9 during MLB’s Winter Meetings in San Diego.

That means the Draft could be canceled or, at the very least, postponed. There is precedent set here as well. During the 2021-22 lockout the Rule 5 Draft never happened due to time constraints after the agreement was finally reached and Opening Day.

That possibility has to be lingering and playing a part in the decisions being made. Organizations may be more willing to leave borderline prospects exposed rather than devote a 40-man roster spot.

Despite all of the speculation, MLB has reportedly instructed teams not to assume the Draft would be canceled.

Twins Could be Protecting Flexibility

Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Ryan Jeffers accepted the $23.15 million qualifying offer, the roster increased to 39 players. That left just one spot open to protect a prospect. Instead of using it for that purpose, it is entirely possible that Minnesota wants to leave it available to address important needs within the roster.

The one remaining spot could be used to claim a player off waivers, complete a trade, or even sign a free agent.

Certainly, moves can be made from the roster to create more openings for future transactions. Having just one spot open doesn’t necessarily explain the decision not to move any of the prospects; it’s just one more explanation.

Who knows what will happen, honestly. The Twins could emerge from the process without losing a single prospect. What is clear right now is that Minnesota was willing to take the risk rather than use a roster spot.