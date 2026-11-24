The Minnesota Twins should give Gleyber Torres a serious look as they search for another starting infielder. His ability to reach base would address a different need from simply replacing lost home runs.

Bobby Nightengale of the Minnesota Star Tribune reported Tuesday that Minnesota made an unsuccessful offer to Jake Bauers. The Twins still have an opportunity to improve the lineup through a different position.

Torres would fit at second base, allowing Kody Clemens to move to first. That arrangement would give Minnesota another established hitter without taking an outfield job away from one of its younger players.

The reason to consider it starts with how Torres handles pitches outside the strike zone.

Torres Would Add a Different Kind of Offensive Value

Former Detroit Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Torres hit .260/.364/.363 with eight home runs in 96 games for Detroit in 2026. His power was modest, but his on-base percentage improved from .358 the previous season.

His decisions at the plate help explain that consistency. According to Statcast, Torres chased 18.9% of pitches outside the strike zone in 2026, following a 17.1% rate in 2025. He drew 57 walks in 420 plate appearances last season, a 13.6% walk rate.

That profile could complement Clemens, who supplied 27 home runs but finished with a .298 on-base percentage. Minnesota would retain Clemens’ power while adding a hitter whose strongest offensive contribution comes from avoiding outs.

The Twins’ existing infield flexibility makes that possible. Signing a second baseman can improve the overall lineup even when the clearest opening appears at first.

Torres would also offer a potential option near the top of the order. His recent production supports evaluating him for that responsibility, with the final batting order depending on the rest of Minnesota’s additions.

Minnesota Should Pursue the Fit Without Overpaying for Past Power

Minnesota Twins manager Derek Shelton. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are reasons to remain selective. Torres’ .363 slugging percentage would provide little justification for paying him as a middle-of-the-order power bat.

Health also belongs in the evaluation after recurring oblique problems interrupted his 2026 season. Minnesota needs enough confidence in his availability and mobility to project regular work at second base.

The previous Twins discussion of second-base power emphasized Brandon Lowe and Luis Arraez. Torres deserves a closer assessment because his particular contribution would be patience, with a different acquisition cost.

Torres has already received a qualifying offer, so signing him would not carry a qualifying-offer draft-pick penalty under the current system.

Sports Illustrated’s Will Laws and Nick Selbe projected two-year contracts worth $32 million and $28 million, respectively. Those are forecasts, rather than an asking price or reported Twins offer.

Minnesota should explore that two-year framework while comparing the total cost with its bullpen needs. A healthy Torres could help turn Clemens’ positional flexibility into a more balanced everyday offense.