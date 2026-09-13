Twins Set Lineup as Joe Ryan Goes for Series Win Against Guardians

The Minnesota Twins are going for the series win over their division foe Guardians. If accomplished, it moves the Twins one step closer to potentially making a run toward October.

For the Twins, it will be RHP Joe Ryan making his second start since coming off the injured list. His last start saw him take the loss, giving up three runs (two earned) in 4.0 innings of work. On the season, Ryan has a 6-9 record with a 3.68 ERA. The last time Ryan faced the Guardians, it did not go so well. He surrendered six home runs and eight runs overall in 4.0 innings of work back in July.

For the Guardians, it will be RHP Tanner Beibee. On the season, Beibee has a 5-15 record with a 4.22 ERA. The bad news for the Twins is that Beibee has had their number in his career, posting a 2.84 ERA against them in 63 1/3 innings of work.

First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. CT at Target Field. The game will be televised on TwinsTV.

Minnesota Twins Starting Lineup

Luke Keaschall -- RF Brooks Lee -- 3B Kody Clemens -- 2B Ryan Jeffers -- C Trevor Larnach -- DH Royce Lewis -- 1B Emmanuel Rodriguez -- LF Walker Jenkins -- CF Ryan Kreidler -- SS

Lineup Notes

Josh Bell gets the afternoon off. He should be available off the bench in a big spot. Trevor Larnach will be the DH today.

After being hit by a pitch yesterday, Kaelen Cullpepper is out of the Twins lineup. The Twins are hoping he avoids the injured list. X-Rays were negative. Ryan Kreidler will start at shortstop.

Ryan Jeffers is back behind the plate today after his off day yesterday.

Today marks the first time that Emmanuel Rodriguez and Walker Jenkins will be in the lineup together at the MLB level.

Matchups to Watch

Minnesota Twins first baseman Royce Lewis. Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brayan Rocchio vs. Joe Ryan

So far in the series, Brayan Rocchio has made his presence in the Guardians lineup known. That might not change today given his career numbers against Ryan. Rocchio has recorded four hits in 10 at-bats, including two doubles, a home run, and three RBIs.

Royce Lewis vs. Tanner Beibee

Royce Lewis was in the midst of a long slump. As of late, he's beginning to heat up. He has recorded big RBI doubles in both games of the series against the Guardians. At this point, any production the Twins receive from Lewis is found production given how much he's struggled. In his career against Beibee, he has four hits in 15 career at-bats, including a double.