Twins Takeaways: Offense Disappears, Bullpen Implodes in Loss to White Sox

The Minnesota Twins lost the rubber game to the Chicago White Sox 10-1. On the season, the Twins dropped to 68-75. The offense was sleeping for most of the game, and Bailey Ober struggled throughout his outing.

The loss on Sunday might have sealed the team's 2026 fate. It's a really tough path for the Twins already to get to October, and it won't get easier, facing teams like the Guardians and Yankees in the coming weeks.

Bailey Ober's Outing

Minnesota Twins pitcher Bailey Ober. Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The final line for Ober looks much better than the outing itself was. Ober went 4 1/3 innings, striking out six and only giving up one run. The issue lies in the three walks issued and the four hits. The White Sox had traffic on the bases all night and could not get the big hit. The first big hit was an RBI single off the bat of rookie Munetaka Murakami, which ended Ober's night.

The Twins needed more out of Ober in this outing. The bullpen was used heavily in the series already, and another big series against a division rival begins tomorrow, so using the bullpen as heavily as they did tonight was not the best outcome for the Twins going forward.

Twins' Offense

Minnesota Twins third baseman Brooks Lee. Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Twins' offense on Sunday night can be described by one phrase: Missing in Action. They struck out 15 times in the game, walking just once and recording three hits overall. Frankly, they were easy outs throughout the night, making it easy for the battalion of the Chicago bullpen to mow them down batter by batter.

Brooks Lee was the lone contribution with his seventh-inning solo home run to help the Twins avoid the shutout. Lee has been swinging a hot bat as of late, so seeing him continue that in the finale against the White Sox is a good sign for the week to come.

The Twins' Bullpen Struggled

Is there any good way to put it? The Twins bullpen surrendered nine runs in just three on Sunday to the White Sox lineup. Chicago's offense is impressive and has been one of the stronger units in the game. However, giving up a run per out is more of a reflection on the poor performance of the Twins' relievers than it was on the White Sox lineup.

The thing that killed the Twins was all the walks issued to White Sox batters. They issued seven walks in 3 2/3 innings of work, which is not the path to victory. It made a game that was in reach late a blowout.

What’s Next?

The Twins will head to Detroit to take on the Tigers, whom the Twins took two out of three against last week. On Monday, the Twins have not announced a starter, but it could be Joe Ryan. For the Tigers, it will be righty Troy Melton. First pitch Monday will be at 2:10 P.M. CT on TwinsTV.