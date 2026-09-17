Twins’ Trade Deadline Decision Could Come Back to Haunt Them

The Twins' season is virtually over with 10 games left to play. They still remain in the conversation for one of the American League's wild card spots but would have to jump a number of teams to qualify for postseason baseball. To put it plainly, time is not on their side.

With that, the Twins must look forward, and one of the organization's biggest free-agent decisions is looming. What do the Twins do about Ryan Jeffers?

The Jeffers Dilemma

Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers. Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the Twins in line to ultimately miss the postseason, it's fair to question the team's practices of the team at the trade deadline. Was buying for a chance to see October the right decision? Yes, it was, because the Twins did try to improve the bullpen a fair bit, even if the results have been underwhelming. The questionable decision was keeping Jeffers.

Catchers at the trade deadline were in demand like pancakes on a Sunday morning at IHOP. So many teams, including some in the Twins' own division, looked to add a backstop, specifically a right-handed-hitting one. Even though the goal was to make the postseason, the Twins realistically needed to look inward at what was best for the organization going forward. The point is, the Twins should have gotten a haul in return for Jeffers. Now, if Jeffers does walk, the most the Twins could get is a compensatory draft pick from the team that signs him.

Could the Twins Re-sign Jeffers?

Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers. Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is a world where Jeffers does return to the Twins. It's just not a likely one. The Twins' front office has not signaled a willingness to spend decent money in free agency. That could change, especially if the financial rules in baseball change this offseason, but we have no evidence of that yet. This season, according to Spotrac, Jeffers' salary sits at $6.7 million in his final season of arbitration.

With the lack of impact free agents on the market, Jeffers should be primed for a big payday, especially with the value of catchers. It's understandable to wonder if the Twins would offer him the qualifying offer, which for the 2026 season was $22.5 million. It seems unlikely, given Tom Pohlad's and his family's financial status, that they would risk Jeffers taking the qualifying offer.

The good news for the Pholads is twofold. The first, Jeffers loves Minnesota and might take a team-friendly deal to return. The other is that they will have a long offseason between labor wars to make the internal decision either way, unless Jeffers decides to sign before the December 1st lockout begins.