Why Twins are Using This Lineup Against Brady Basso, Athletics

Are the Minnesota Twins close enough to the top of the AL Central to get management to make trade moves? Well see in just over a week.

For now, the Twins (51-54) enter Saturday’s game with the Athletics (44-59) 4.5 games back of the Chicago White Sox for first place in the AL Central and three games back of the final AL wild card berth. With a 5-5 record in their last 10 games and a loss on Friday, the Twins can’t afford many more losses before the Aug. 3 trade deadline.

It’s still a close race. But Minnesota must balance expectations with its future. Recently, the Twins had seven players ranked in Fangraphs’ Top 100 prospects after the MLB draft. One of those prospects has already played in the Majors and two others are close — Walker Jenkins and Kaelen Culpepper. One would imagine both are untouchable. But they would both bring quite the haul.

The Twins are starting rookie right-hander Mike Paredes in his 10th MLB and for just the sixth time. Meanwhile, the Athletics are starting left-hander Brady Basso. How did that influence Minnesota’s lineup for Saturday’s game? Let’s explore that.

Twins Lineup for Saturday, July 25

Minnesota Twins second baseman Kody Clemens. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LF Trevor Larnach (L)

CF Byron Buxton

2B Kody Clemens (L)

DH Josh Bell (S)

1B Royce Lewis

C Victor Caratini (S)

RF Alan Roden (L)

3B Brooks Lee (S)

SS Ryan Kriedler

Athletics at Minnesota Twins

Where: Target Field, Minneapolis

Saturday: 6:10 p.m. — TV: Twins: Twins.TV; Athletics: NBCSCA. Radio: Twins: TIBN, WCCO 830, The Wolf 102.9 FM, Audacy App; Athletics: Talk 650 KSTE, A's Cast

Starting Pitchers

Saturday: Twins RHP Mike Paredes (0-3, 4.72) vs. Athletics LHP Brady Basso (0-0, 6.48)

The Twins are stacking several left-handed hitters against Basso, a lefty. Three left-handers are in the lineup — Trevor Larnach, Kody Clemens and Alan Roden. Plus, the Twins are mixing in three switch-hitters in Josh Belly, Victor Caratini and Brooks Lee. There has to be a reason, right?

There are two reasons. First, Basso is a likely opener. He’s pitched in seven games this year, all in relief and thrown just 8.1 innings. He’s only started five Major League games. He’s not pitching well against left-handed hitters, as they’re batting .385 against him. That explains putting two left-handed hitters in the first three spots. Minnesota sees that matchup and knows all three are guaranteed an at-bat against Basso.

After that? Putting the switch-hitters later in the lineup ensures fewer substitutions after the Athletics make a pitching change, likely to a right-hander. If it’s a right-hander, Larnach has great splits against right-handers and Clemens is a solid .244 against righties. The Twins built this lineup to plan ahead for an eventual early pitching move.