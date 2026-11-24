After his stint with the team in 2025, Ty France’s story has taken a significant turn, and his current impact profile has once again sparked great interest from the Minnesota Twins, who are looking to strengthen first base following the trade that sent Royce Lewis to the Los Angeles Dodgers last Friday, in which Minnesota received right-handed pitcher Bobby Miller and Venezuelan catching prospect Francisco Espinoza.

Although Lewis played much of his 2026 season at first base, it was really difficult to think that he would be a long-term prospect for the team. He finished with the worst numbers of his career, with a .227 batting average, .287 on-base percentage, .380 slugging percentage, .667 OPS, and just 15 home runs in 125 games, in addition to recording a 75 wRC+ after the All-Star Game. Defensively, he finished in the 17th percentile in OAA, with -3 Outs Above Average at first base and -2 at third base.

Why Could Ty France Be the Priority Now?

San Diego Padres first baseman Ty France (25). Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During this winter, the Twins have shown interest in the second baseman market, where Brandon Lowe stands out as one of the main options, although they could still keep Kody Clemens at that position after he completed the best offensive season of his career, with personal records of 27 home runs, 81 RBIs, and a .758 OPS.

However, his defense at second base remains an aspect that Minnesota will have to evaluate, after he recorded -4 OAA (Outs Above Average) and -4 DRS (Defensive Runs Saved) at that position.

On the other hand, Josh Bell reached free agency after his mutual option for 2027 was not exercised, leaving another important vacancy at first base. Meanwhile, Minnesota resolved the contractual uncertainty surrounding its starting catcher, Ryan Jeffers, who accepted the $23.15 million qualifying offer for one season.

San Diego Padres first baseman Ty France (25). Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That is a large part of the reason why France could be the best option available on the free-agent market, combining his offensive improvements as an important piece of the San Diego Padres’ lineup throughout the 2026 season, finishing in the 95th percentile in Batting after having fallen to the 18th in 2025.

France arrived in Minnesota as a free agent on February 15, 2025, signing a one-year, $1 million non-guaranteed contract to cover first base following the departure of Carlos Santana. His stint with the Twins ended on July 31, when he was traded alongside reliever Louis Varland to the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for outfielder Alan Roden and left-handed pitcher Kendry Rojas.

Unlike his six home runs in 387 plate appearances with Minnesota in 2025, France set personal records this year with 21 home runs, surpassing the 20 he had hit in 2022 with the Seattle Mariners, in addition to a .502 slugging percentage, .865 OPS, 141 wRC+, and 3.6 fWAR.

San Diego Padres first baseman Ty France (25). Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Along with that added offensive value, France also became one of the best first-base defenders, which would provide a very important complement to the Twins, who have finished 25th in the league with -50 Fielding Run Value since 2025.

France recorded +10 Fielding Run Value, second among qualified first basemen, behind only Matt Olson. He also recorded +2 Outs Above Average while moving toward third base, after finishing with -12 in that direction in 2024, an impact that led him to be among the finalists for the Gold Glove in 2026, after winning his first award in 2025.