00:02:04 |
Tom Verducci Explains What Makes Konnor Griffin’s Swing Elite
Up Next
Brandon Moreno Had to Quit LEGO… He Literally Ran Out of Room
Feb 25, 2026
Albert Breer on Fernando Mendoza’s Potential, Other Combine News
Feb 25, 2026
Speedskater Jordan Stolz’s Path to Olympic Gold at Milan Cortina 2026
Feb 11, 2026
Lone’er Kavanagh Respects Brandon Moreno — But Plans to Take Out a Legend
Feb 25, 2026
Albert Breer on Derek Carr Back in 2026?, Jets QB1, Cowboys Latest
17 hours ago
Brandon Moreno Had to Quit LEGO… He Literally Ran Out of Room
Feb 25, 2026
Albert Breer on Fernando Mendoza’s Potential, Other Combine News
Feb 25, 2026
Speedskater Jordan Stolz’s Path to Olympic Gold at Milan Cortina 2026
Feb 11, 2026
Lone’er Kavanagh Respects Brandon Moreno — But Plans to Take Out a Legend
Feb 25, 2026
Albert Breer on Derek Carr Back in 2026?, Jets QB1, Cowboys Latest
17 hours ago
Extend CJ Stroud or Wait for Loaded 2027 QB Class?
Feb 25, 2026
“Ciao Kobe” | The Untold Story of Kobe Bryant’s Childhood in Italy
2 hours ago
The Broncos Elevating Davis Webb Has a Bigger Meaning
Feb 25, 2026
Speed Skater Erin Jackson on Being First Black Woman USA Winter Flag Bearer & Defending Gold
Feb 26, 2026
Puck's John Ourand on NFL's Media Rights Future
19 hours ago
It's Time for the Warriors To Have a Steph Curry Conversation
Jan 28, 2026
Farmers Insurance Open Betting Preview
Jan 27, 2026
Transcript
Pirates rookie shortstop Connor Griffin is the talk of spring training.
And considering he doesn't turn 20 until April, I am blown away.
I look at his swing, I see two comps.
One of them, Fernando Tatis Jr.
The other, Cal Riley.
OK, I get it.
That's high praise for someone who's played only 21 games above Class A, but I'm telling you, this kid's swing is special.
Let's start with the Tatis Comp.
Connor Griffin is 64, 222.
He has size, strength, and quick twitch ability, just like Fernando Tatis Jr.
just 1 inch shorter and 5 pounds lighter.
But it's not just the size.
I want to focus on three swing characteristics, starting with how quiet their hands are preset in a loaded position.
They really don't move a lot.
And the speed of the hips as they turn, wow, is that impressive.
And then the kickstand finish with the foot behind them as they follow through.
Lots of similarities there.
What about Cal Riley and that comp?
There is one key swing characteristic they share, and it is extension, elite extension.
Cal's dad taught him growing up, create as much distance between the barrel and your nose to reinforce the idea of extension.
Connor Griffin has the same ability, and watch as they get through the baseball, how those arms continue to extend and finish high.
Wow.
At his size with a swing like that, Connor Griffin is going to hit a lot of home runs, like the Pirates have never seen before.
In the franchise history for players in their age 20 season, the most home runs for the Pirates, 12 by Bob Bailey back in 1963.
2nd most, the late Bill Mazarrowski with 8 in 1957 .