00:01:24 |
Tom Verducci on How Pete Alonso’s Swing Has Evolved Since Joining the Orioles
Up Next
Brandon Moreno Had to Quit LEGO… He Literally Ran Out of Room
Feb 25, 2026
Albert Breer on Fernando Mendoza’s Potential, Other Combine News
Feb 25, 2026
Speedskater Jordan Stolz’s Path to Olympic Gold at Milan Cortina 2026
Feb 11, 2026
Lone’er Kavanagh Respects Brandon Moreno — But Plans to Take Out a Legend
Feb 25, 2026
Albert Breer on Derek Carr Back in 2026?, Jets QB1, Cowboys Latest
17 hours ago
Brandon Moreno Had to Quit LEGO… He Literally Ran Out of Room
Feb 25, 2026
Albert Breer on Fernando Mendoza’s Potential, Other Combine News
Feb 25, 2026
Speedskater Jordan Stolz’s Path to Olympic Gold at Milan Cortina 2026
Feb 11, 2026
Lone’er Kavanagh Respects Brandon Moreno — But Plans to Take Out a Legend
Feb 25, 2026
Albert Breer on Derek Carr Back in 2026?, Jets QB1, Cowboys Latest
17 hours ago
Tom Verducci Explains What Makes Konnor Griffin’s Swing Elite
13 minutes ago
Extend CJ Stroud or Wait for Loaded 2027 QB Class?
Feb 25, 2026
“Ciao Kobe” | The Untold Story of Kobe Bryant’s Childhood in Italy
2 hours ago
The Broncos Elevating Davis Webb Has a Bigger Meaning
Feb 25, 2026
Speed Skater Erin Jackson on Being First Black Woman USA Winter Flag Bearer & Defending Gold
Feb 26, 2026
Puck's John Ourand on NFL's Media Rights Future
19 hours ago
It's Time for the Warriors To Have a Steph Curry Conversation
Jan 28, 2026
Transcript
The Baltimore Orioles are getting Pete Alonso at the peak of his career, thanks to the evolution of his swing over the last few years .
I will show you those adjustments based on the same pitches, sweepers from right-handers left on the inside part of the plate.
This one from 2023.
You can see how Alonso gets jammed on the pitch.
This one, His first home run with the Orioles this spring training .
Let's dive into the difference.
You can see on the right, Alonso is in a much more upright position.
Now, let's track the movement of his head.
On the left, that's a long stride and he's diving into the baseball.
The head is going to move a lot more from setup to contact than it does in 2026.
And check out the major difference in the spine angle, much more hunched over in 2023.
Let's take a look at that swing and slow motion, noting the more upright position, the better spine angle.
Now, full speed.
Pete Alonso has pulled off the holy grail of hitting.
He has shortened his stroke while adding exit velocity.
In 2023 , his exit velocity was average, 55th percentile.
Last season, it was elite, 97th percentile.
Pete Alonso has always been a slugger.
He's become a better hitter.