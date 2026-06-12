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Tom Verducci Finds the Perfect MLB Comps for White Sox Prospect Braden Montgomery
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Transcript
Braden Montgomery of the Red Hot White Sox is a fascinating hitter.
He's a switch hitter with power, with a different swing from each side of the plate, but the same approach.
His bat angle naturally takes the ball to the opposite field.
Montgomery was drafted by the Red Sox in 2024 but traded to the White Sox in the Garrett Crochet deal before he ever played for the Red Sox.
Let's take a look at the two swings.
Of Braden Montgomery and try to find a comp from each side of the plate.
Let's start with the right side where Montgomery uses more of a leg kick and a more open stance.
With the way he uses his lower half, yeah, it looks just like Moise Al Lou.
They even hold the bat similarly in a more upright position.
Both hitters are really strong lower half hitters, and their finish is almost identical.
Now let's look at the left side, where Montgomery looks so much like Michael Brantley.
It's a very simple approach.
The front foot barely comes off the ground, the hands are very quiet, and the swing, even on a fastball down the middle, is geared to take the ball the other way.
Quick, flat, and simple.
Braden Montgomery has been in the big leagues less than a week, but with an inside-out approach from both sides of the plate, and an 858 OPS in the minors, his future is very bright.