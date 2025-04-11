Amid Tough Cancer Fight, Ex-Chicago White Sox Closer Bobby Jenks Wants to Help Others
During their 2005 World Series-winning season, the Chicago White Sox developed a marketing campaign out of one of then-manager Ozzie Guillen’s most-used words about his players and the way they played. They were “grinders” who could “grind” out a victory.
Now, 20 years later, Grinder Ball Rules, as they were known, have returned for a very good cause.
The White Sox and Chicago White Sox Charities on Friday announced the creation of Grinder Ball Rule #45 in honor of their beloved closer from that team, Bobby Jenks, who wore number 45.
What is Rule #45? A command to fight like it’s the bottom of the ninth.
That might be the kind of fight Jenks is in as he battles Stage 4 adenocarcinoma, a form of stomach cancer. He’s receiving treatment in Portugal, where he is living with his family, but thinking of fellow cancer patients in the Chicago area.
The campaign is meant to offer inspiration to Jenks while raising money for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chicagoland & Northwest Indiana.
White Sox Charities is selling T-shirts to honor Grinder Ball Rule #45. Shirts cost $30 and are available online or at a specific stand at Rate Field.
Proceeds that go to the Ronald McDonald House will be used to provide support, such as housing, for parents while their children are being treated for cancer or other serious illnesses.
“My family and I are so humbled by the response and support we have received,” Jenks, 44, said. “I want to turn this news into a positive and powerful source of support for families who are dealing with cancer too. During my time in Chicago, I visited Ronald McDonald House, and it means so much to me and my family to use my situation to help others who are also in the fight against cancer. My goal is to get back to Chicago this summer and spend time with my teammates, Ronald McDonald House families and White Sox fans.”
Jenks was a rookie on the World Series team and went on to pitch six seasons with the White Sox and his final season with the Boston Red Sox. He was an American League All-Star with Chicago in 2006 and 2007.
