White Sox Trade Acquisition Has Strong Season With Double-A Birmingham

Riley Gowens struck out 7️⃣ over six, one-run innings on Wednesday for the @BhamBarons



In 8 starts since July 12, Gowens leads the Southern League with a 1.55 ERA & a .149 BAA. During that span, Gowens has 44 K's in 40.2 IP.@riley_gowens | @GoOtterbots '21 pic.twitter.com/Of7AmCJrLV