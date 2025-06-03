Injury Forces Chicago White Sox To Adjust Starting Pitching Rotation
CHICAGO – The White Sox will have to adapt the starting pitching rotation after losing Jonathan Cannon to injury. But ahead of Tuesday's game against the Detroit Tigers, the exact plan remains unsettled.
Shane Smith will start Tuesday's game as usual, and Wednesday will be a bullpen day, according to manager Will Venable. Sean Burke typically pitches after Smith in the rotation, followed by Davis Martin, Adrian Houser and Cannon.
But with Cannon placed on the 15-day injured list with a lower back strain, the White Sox recalled right-handed pitcher Caleb Freeman from Triple-A Charlotte. Freeman made four appearances out of the White Sox bullpen earlier this season, along with 14 relief appearances in Charlotte and three in Double-A. He hasn't started a game since 2017, when he attended Texas Tech.
"Add [Freeman] to the mix, and then evaluate where we're at as we get through these next couple days," Venable said.
Bryse Wilson has made five starts and 12 relief appearances with the White Sox this season, posting a 6.80 ERA. He started against the Rangers on May 24, when Cannon was scratched due to lower back tightness and could be a candidate to rejoin the rotation, though Venable did not commit to naming a replacement.
"We haven't really made any decisions," Venable said. "Again, just obviously [Wilson] threw a lot yesterday, so he'll be down for a couple days. We'll see what tomorrow looks like, knowing that we'll be leaning on some bulk bullpen guys also. So yeah, just kind of gotta take it day by day for now."
