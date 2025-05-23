Game Day Preview: Chicago White Sox Begin Series Against Texas Rangers
CHICAGO – After an off day, the White Sox are back in action Friday against the Texas Rangers for the first of three games this weekend at Rate Field.
The White Sox have lost six of their last seven games, including the series finale in Cincinnati, a sweep against the Cubs and most recently a series loss to the Mariners. That has dropped their record to 15-35 – the same as it was through 50 games last season and second-worst in MLB.
The Rangers are tied for third place in a competitive AL West division and four games behind the Mariners, who just won two of three games against the White Sox. The Rangers have lost four straight games, including a sweep against the Yankees and a loss to the Astros. That's made for an up-and-down May, as the Rangers also went on a six-game win streak not too long ago.
Right-hander Sean Burke is scheduled to start Friday's game for the White Sox. In his last start against the Cubs, he pitched 4.2 innings and allowed five earned runs, tied for the second most across his 10 outings this season.
Here's more information on Friday's game
How to watch White Sox vs. Rangers
- Who: Chicago White Sox (15-35) vs. Texas Rangers (25-26)
- When: Friday, May 23 at 6:40 p.m. CT
- Where: Rate Field in Chicago, Ill.
- TV: Chicago Sports Network (CHSN). For more information on how to watch CHSN, CLICK HERE.
- Radio: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM
- Betting information: The Rangers are favored on the money line at minus-190 and the White Sox money line odds are plus-160. On the run line, you can bet the White Sox plus-1.5 at minus-104 odds, and the Rangers minus-1.5 at minus-115 odds. The over/under is eight runs, according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Weather: At 6 p.m. in Chicago, the forecast is 53 degrees and partly cloudy with a 1% chance of rain and east-northeast winds at nine mph. The chance of rain is 2% at 7 p.m., 3% at 8 p.m., according to weather.com.
Lineups
White Sox
- Chase Meidroth, SS
- Mike Tauchman, RF
- Miguel Vargas, 1B
- Andrew Benintendi, DH
- Luis Robert Jr., CF
- Joshua Palacios, LF
- Edgar Quero, C
- Lenyn Sosa, 2B
- Josh Rojas, 3B
Rangers
- Sam Haggerty, CF
- Josh Smith, SS
- Wyatt Langford, LF
- Josh Jung, 3B
- Jake Burger, 1B
- Joc Pederson, DH
- Jonah Heim, C
- Adolis Garcia
- Marcus Semien
Probable pitchers
- White Sox RHP Sean Burke: 9 starts, 10 appearances, 48 IP, 46 H, 25 ER, 27 BB, 33 K, 4.69 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 2-5 record.
- Rangers RHP Tyler Mahle: 10 starts, 55 IP, 36 H, 9 ER, 18 BB, 40 K, 1.47 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 5-1 record. In his last start against the Astros, he pitched six innings with five hits, one earned run, two walks and three strikeouts.
Roster news
- The White Sox activated outfielders Andrew Benintendi (left calf strain) and Mike Tauchman (right hamstring strain) from the injured list, and optioned first basemen Andrew Vaughn and Tim Elko to Triple-A Charlotte.
- The team agreed to a one-year, $1.35 million contract with RHP Adrian Houser and designated RHP Yoendrys Gomez for assignment. Houser pitched six scoreless innings in his team debut on Tuesday. Gomez cleared waivers and has been outrighted to Triple-A Charlotte.
- Outfielder Andrew Benintendi (left calf strain) began a rehab assignment Tuesday in Charlotte.
- Outfielder Austin Slater (right knee meniscus tear) returned from a rehab assignment for Monday's game against the Mariners. The White Sox optioned utility man Brooks Baldwin to Triple-A.
Managers
- Will Venable, White Sox: Venable, 42, is in his first season with the White Sox and first year as an MLB manager. He was previously an associate manager for the Texas Rangers from 2023-24 and on the coaching staffs for the Boston Red Sox from 2021-22 and Chicago Cubs from 2018-20. An outfielder during his playing days, Venable began his career with the San Diego Padres from 2008-15 and later played for the Texas Rangers in 2015 and Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016. He had a .249 batting average in 967 career games. Venable graduated from Princeton University, where he played baseball and basketball.
- Bruce Bochy, Rangers: Bochy, 70, is in his third season with the Rangers and 28th as an MLB manager. He led the Rangers to the 2023 World Series title in his first year with the team and went 78-84 last season. Bochy previously managed the San Francisco Giants from 2007-19, winning the World Series in 2010, 2012 and 2014. He also managed the San Diego Padres from 1995-2006, making four playoff appearances and losing to the Yankees in the 1998 World Series. He was named NL manager of the year in 1996, when the Padres went 91-71 and won the NL West before an NLDS exit. Bochy played for the Astros, Mets and Padres from 1978-87.
