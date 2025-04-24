Game Day Preview: Shane Smith Takes Mound Thursday For White Sox Against Twins
MINNEAPOLIS – The White Sox have fallen short in the first two games of a three-game series against the Twins at Target Field, dropping Tuesday's game 4-2 and Wednesday's contest 6-3.
Now they turn to rookie right-hander Shane Smith in an attempt to avoid the series sweep. Smith has been a bright spot in an otherwise dismal start to the 2025 campaign as the White Sox enter Thursday's game with a 5-19 record and losses in nine of the last 10 games.
In his last outing, Smith tossed four scoreless innings against the Red Sox before giving up a three-run home run to Rafael Devers in the fifth inning. The White Sox would like to get some length out of Smith after using seven pitchers in Wednesday's game, though the six bullpen arms used each threw 22 pitches or fewer.
"We will have enough coverage and we got a lot of guys available," manager Will Venable said pregame. "We will have enough coverage and we got a lot of guys available. That was part of the thought process in how we used guys. There wasn’t a lot of multiple innings one-plus for these guys so a lot of them will be available today."
It's colder with a chance of rain Thursday in Minneapolis, but Venable said around 10:30 a.m. the game is on schedule as normal. Upon wrapping up the Twins series, the White Sox conclude their 10-game road trip with a three-game set against the Athletics in Sacramento.
Here's more information on Thursday's game.
How to watch White Sox vs. Twins
- Who: Chicago White Sox (5-19) vs. Minnesota Twins (9-15)
- When: Thursday, April 24 at 12:10 p.m. CT.
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minn.
- TV: Chicago Sports Network (CHSN). For more information on how to watch CHSN, CLICK HERE.
- Radio: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM
- Betting information: The Twins are favored on the money line at minus-225, and the White Sox money line odds are plus-188. On the run line, you can bet the White Sox plus-1.5 at minus-110 odds, and the Twins minus-1.5 at minus-110 odds. The over/under is eight runs, according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Weather: At 12 p.m. in Minneapolis, the forecast is 51 degrees and with a 51% chance of rain and northeast winds at eight miles per hour. There's an 89% chance of rain at 1 p.m. and an 84% chance at 2 p.m., according to weather.com.
Lineups
White Sox
- Joshua Palacios, RF
- Luis Robert Jr., DH
- Andrew Benintendi, LF
- Andrew Vaughn, 1B
- Edgar Quero, C
- Lenyn Sosa, 2B
- Miguel Vargas, 3B
- Michael A. Taylor, CF
- Bobby Dalbec, SS
Dalbec entered Wednesday's game as a pinch hitter, then played shortstop for the first time since the 2023 season with the Red Sox.
"That was a game plan coming in where we were going to use a pinch hitter if it was the right spot," Venable said. "Get Jacob’s defense up front and also expose Bobby to the position. So it was a good opportunity to do that. I wish he had gotten some action over there but I think that could be part of the game plan moving forward."
Though Miguel Vargas is batting just .159 this season, he recently made a swing adjustment and went 2-for-4 in Wednesday's game.
"It’s good. You love that first positive feedback that your adjustment is working," Venable said. "Then you got to go out and do it again. But hopefully you make it now where you don’t have to think about it. Just go and attack and be aggressive."
Twins
- Edouard Julien, 2B
- Byron Buxton, CF
- Luke Keaschall, DH
- Trevor Larnach, RF
- Carlos Correa, SS
- Ty France, 1B
- Brooks Lee, 3B
- DaShawn Keirsey Jr., LF
- Christian Vázquez, C
Starting pitchers
- White Sox RHP Shane Smith: 4 starts, 22.1 innings, 13 H, 7 ER, 8 BB, 15 K, 2.82 ERA, 0.94 WHIP
- Twins RHP Chris Paddack: 4 starts, 17.1 innings, 18 H, 14 ER, 9 BB, 15 K, 7.27 ERA, 1.55 WHIP
"He’s been great and we’re excited that he’s out there," Venable said of Smith. "Couple tough games here for us to have start this thing off for us is going to be huge and hopefully get us off to a good start today."
Roster news
- Venable commented before Thursday's game on Chase Meidroth's injury. "Checked in with him yesterday, seems like he’s in good spirits," Venable said. "I know that he’s a baseball player that likes to be on the field playing so I’m sure he’s missing being out there but he’s doing good."
- Left-handed pitcher Fraser Ellard (15-day IL, right hamstring strain) began a rehab assignment Wednesday in Triple-A Charlotte.
- Venable provided updates on injured players Chase Meidroth (thumb), Martín Pérez (flexor strain) and Korey Lee (ankle) prior to Tuesday's game. For more information on their injuries, click on each player's name.
- Ahead of Monday's game, the White Sox placed infielder Chase Meidroth on the 10-day injured list with right thumb inflammation and called up infielder Bobby Dalbec from Triple-A. They also transferred pitcher Martín Pérez to the 60-day injured list.
Managers
- Will Venable, White Sox: Venable, 42, is in his first season with the White Sox and first year as an MLB manager. He was previously an associate manager for the Texas Rangers from 2023-24 and on the coaching staffs for the Boston Red Sox from 2021-22 and Chicago Cubs from 2018-20. An outfielder during his playing days, Venable began his career with the San Diego Padres from 2008-15 and later played for the Texas Rangers in 2015 and Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016. He had a .249 batting average in 967 career games. Venable graduated from Princeton University, where he played baseball and basketball.
- Rocco Baldelli, Minnesota Twins: Baldelli, 43, is in his seventh season as an MLB manager, all with the Twins. He entered the season with a .525 win percentage, three AL Central titles and three playoff appearances. Baldelli won his first playoff series as a manager in 2023 before losing in the ALDS. In his first season, he was named 2019 AL manager of the year as Minnesota went 101-61, the most wins of his managerial career. Baldelli played for the Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox from 2003-10.
