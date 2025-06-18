Wednesday's Chicago White Sox Game Against St. Louis Cardinals Postponed
CHICAGO – Wednesday's 6:40 p.m. CT game between the Chicago White Sox and St. Louis Cardinals has been postponed due to rain. The teams will play a straight doubleheader on Thursday instead.
The first game of Thursday's doubleheader is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. CT, with the second game beginning 30-45 minutes following the conclusion of the opener.
Here's more information on the schedule change, per a White Sox news release.
Parking lots will open at 11:00 a.m. with gates to Rate Field opening at 11:40 a.m. Fans with tickets, parking and Stadium Club passes to tomorrow’s originally scheduled contest (June 19) can attend both games of the doubleheader. Season ticket holders, individual suite holders, Stadium Club pass holders, group ticket holders and patio ticket holders for tonight’s game (June 18) will receive a credit to their account for game tickets and parking. Refunds for all other purchases, including Ticketmaster, SeatGeek and Stubhub, should be initiated at the point of purchase.
Chicago Sports Network and ESPN Chicago Radio AM-1000/FM-100.3 HD2 will broadcast both games of the straight doubleheader. Tickets for all White Sox games are available at whitesox.com, loswhitesox.com, the Rate Field ticket office or by calling (312) 674-1000. For more information, visit whitesox.com, loswhitesox.com and follow the White Sox on X (@WhiteSox and @LosWhiteSox) and Facebook.
Related stories on the Chicago White Sox
- SOX ROUGHED UP BY CARDINALS: White Sox starter Shane Smith had his second shortest outing of the season and allowed a season-high in earned runs, but he got very little help from a defense that committed two errors and other mistakes. CLICK HERE
- TRADE RUMORS: Jim Bowden of The Athletic laid out a trade that would send Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. to the San Diego Padres for three prospects. CLICK HERE
- INJURY UPDATE: Jonathan Cannon threw a bullpen on Tuesday and could begin a rehab assignment next week. CLICK HERE