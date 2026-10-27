10 Possible Candidates for the Open White Sox TV Play-By-Play Job

With John Schriffen out the door, the thought immediately turns to who will be the newest White Sox play-by-play voice on television. No, Jason Benetti isn't coming back, as he just signed a contract extension with the Detroit Tigers.

The Sox are conducting a national search for the broadcaster who will follow in the footsteps of Jack Brickhouse, Harry Caray, Ken "The Hawk" Harrelson, and others. And after a big year like the one they just had in 2026, the decision feels more important than ever!

Let's go over ten names who could make sense for the open gig.

1. Connor McKnight

Connor McKnight has filled in plenty of times in the Chicago Sports Network booth already, and he was a finalist the last time the White Sox had this opening. That theoretically should give him an edge.

2. Adam Amin

Adam Amin already calls the Chicago Bulls games, so this would be him announcing for both of Jerry Reinsdorf's teams. The only potential hiccups would be late-season Bulls games and early-season NFL games. Still, his hometown connections can't be overlooked.

3. Wayne Randazzo

Wayne Randazzo has been around MLB for a few years now, and he hails from the Chicago area. With the Los Angeles Angels currently changing ownership, maybe he feels it's time to come home. Not to mention, the White Sox' big bounceback season is bound to make the job more appealing.

4. Mike Monaco

Mike Monaco is one of the best young broadcasters in the industry. He's only an alternate voice for the Boston Red Sox, in addition to his work with ESPN. Already a Chicago resident, this could be the perfect stable job he is looking for.

5. Brandon Gaudin

Brandon Gaudin is another established name who calls Atlanta Braves games and is one of Fox's best college football announcers. If he comes over, Gordon Beckham would be a natural successor as color analyst once Steve Stone retires.

6. Andy Demetra

Andy Demetra is originally from the Chicago area and has been calling Georgia Tech football and men's basketball games for a decade. Maybe the time has come for a change in scenery? It would be a big shift, but the kind that could make sense considering the hometown roots and all-around experience level

7. Connor Onion

Connor Onion is another budding broadcasting star who has risen through the Fox Sports rankings. He is also from the Chicago area, making this another natural fit. Fans have grown used to him filling in during Bulls games on CHSN, but he has shown some real versatility in recent years.

8. Brendan Burke

Though primarily a hockey announcer, particularly with the New York Islanders, Brendan Burke does have experience calling MLB games nationally. Don't rule him out as a potential wild card!

9. Jack McMullen

Jack McMullen is another young broadcaster from Chicago who is currently the Miami Marlins radio announcer. This would be a perfect time for him to come back home to a bigger market.

10. Stephen Nelson

Stephen Nelson is part of the Los Angeles Dodgers broadcast team, so he's proven he can handle a big market. Chicago would be a perfect landing spot for him.