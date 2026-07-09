3 Takeaways After White Sox Offense Raises Concerns in Another Loss to Boston

The Chicago White Sox lost to the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday, 5-0, dropping the series. The White Sox will attempt to salvage things on Thursday against Patrick Sandoval.

Here are three takeaways after a disappointing night.

An Atrocious Offense

Whatever the offensive approach was in this game, it needs to change. Red Sox starter Jake Bennett was not only dominant, but he was flat-out efficient in seven shutout innings. In four of those innings, he had 10 or fewer pitches and just 81 pitches overall. This White Sox offense just put too many balls in play on the first pitch of the at-bat and was not patient against Bennett.

Once again, the offense mustered only four hits and one walk, with shortstop Luisangel Acuña (two hits), Sam Antonacci (one hit and one walk), and Chase Meidroth (one hit) serving as the only players to reach base.

The silver lining is that Antonacci is continuing to prove he can play against left-handers. He should be leading off no matter who is on the mound. His on-base skills simply fit the lineup position too well.

This offense needs a reset, and while the All-Star break and first baseman Munetaka Murakami's return will provide that, this team needs to get out of its funk quickly.

Davis Martin Struggles Again

After a horrible stretch for Davis Martin, it felt like it couldn't get worse against an overall struggling Red Sox offense.

Well ... it got worse.

In just four innings, Martin gave up six hits, five runs and two walks. He had trouble controlling his arsenal and has just looked shaky during this stretch. In his last seven games, he has a 6.34 ERA with 17 walks in 32.2 innings.

He's not looking the part of an ace anymore. Because of this, general manager Chris Getz and the White Sox organization need to start thinking about the team's ultimate goals for this season. If they are focused on making the playoffs and attempting to make a run, they need to make a move for a starting pitcher at the deadline, especially if they are concerned that the impending lockout will make things tougher on their timeline.

However, if they are content with keeping hold of their prospects in what was supposed to be a rebuilding year, then they need to look inward.

At Least the Bullpen Was Solid

After Martin gave up five runs in four innings, the White Sox gave up only four hits, one walk, and no runs the rest of the way.

Chris Murphy, Seranthony Dominguez, Bryan Hudson, and Trevor Richards looked excellent in relief. It may be the silver lining the team is looking for after a rough stretch lately for this group.

The White Sox will look to salvage the series against Sandoval, who is making his first start since 2024 after a litany of injuries.