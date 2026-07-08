White Sox vs. Red Sox Lineup: A Strange Decision at Clean Up, No Peters? More

After a poor 8-1 loss, the Chicago White Sox will attempt to bounce back against the Boston Red Sox. Noah Schultz loked unsteady with 4 earned runs and three walks over his 5.0 innings of work. The good news for the Sox, however, is that now their best pitcher will take the mound for Game 2.

And he'll do it with a chip on his shoulder after a surprising All-Star Game snubbing.

Game Info

Who: Chicago White Sox (47-43) vs. Boston Red Sox (41-48)

Where: Rate Field

When: 6:40 CT

Watch: CHSN

Listen: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM, 107.9 La Ley

Chicago White Sox Lineup

1. Miguel Vargas, 1B

2. Randal Grichuk, DH

3. Colson Montgomery, 3B

4. Chase Meidroth, 2B

5. Sam Antonacci, LF

6. Braden Montgomery, RF

7. Junior Perez, CF

8. Kyle Teel, C

9. Luisangel Acuña, SS

Once again facing a left-hander, Will Venable will roll with the same top five hitters as Tuesday. Miguel Vargas, Randal Grichuk, Colson Montgomery, Chase Meidroth, and Sam Antonacci will all be in the same order and positions as yesterday.

While four of the five batters are righties, except for Antonacci, the top of the lineup produced no hits. In fact, Antonacci had three of the four White Sox hits against the Red Sox. Meidroth will once again be hitting cleanup, a decision that fans cannot wrap their heads around.

It seems that Antonacci is getting better each game against lefties and should be a fixture at the top of the lineup.

Braden Montgomery will also be back in the lineup today after a brief reset. He is slashing .200/.333/.320 in his last seven games.

Junior Perez, Kyle Teel, and Luisangel Acuña will round out the order. However, Tristan Peters will not be in the lineup after a .360/.385/.560 slash line in his last seven games.

Boston Red Sox Lineup

1. Anthony Seigler, 2B

2. Ceddane Rafaela, CF

3. Wilyer Abreu, RF

4. Willson Contreras, 1B

5. Masataka Yoshida, DH

6. Caleb Durbin, 3B

7. Jarren Duran, LF

8. Carlos Narváez, C

9. Tsung-Che Cheng, SS

The Red Sox will be rolling with practically the same lineup as yesterday, which makes sense after their big win. Anthony Seigler, Ceddanne Rafaela, Wilyer Abreu, and Willson Contreras will be at the top of the lineup once again. It's surprising that Contreras' suspension appeal is taking so long and that he's still available.

Masataka Yoshida, Carlos Narváez, and Tsung-Che Cheng are the only changes to the lineup as the Red Sox prepare to face a right-hander today.

On The Mound...

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Davis Martin | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago White Sox - Davis Martin, RHP

Davis Martin will be on the bump for the White Sox after missing out on the All-Star Game (for now). He will hope to rebound after what was a rough game for the ace against the Cleveland Guardians.

In just 3.1 innings, Martin gave up six hits, two runs, and five walks with no strikeouts. He will have to regain his control, especially against a team that is 28th in walks, to win this game.

Boston Red Sox - Jake Bennett, LHP

After facing a strong left-hander on Tuesday, the White Sox will face another southpaw on Wednesday. Bennett has had a strong seven-game start to his career. During this time, he has a 3.10 ERA with 31 strikeouts in 40.2 innings with only seven walks.

The White Sox will need to wait for the right pitches to hit off Bennett. Patience is key.