White Sox vs. Guardians Lineup: Best Order of the Season? Montgomery Moves Down, More

After winning the series against the Baltimore Orioles, the Chicago White Sox will travel to Cleveland to face the Guardians in another hotly contested series.

Game Info

Who: Chicago White Sox (45-40) vs. Cleveland Guardians (45-42)

Where: Progressive Field

When: 5:40 CT

Watch: CHSN

Listen: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM

Chicago White Sox Lineup

1. Sam Antonacci, LF

2. Miguel Vargas, 3B

3. Kyle Teel, C

4. Andrew Benintendi, DH

5. Colson Montgomery, SS

6. Braden Montgomery, RF

7. Chase Meidroth, 2B

8. Tristan Peters, CF

9. Jacob Gonzalez, 1B

Will Venable will roll with a lefty-heavy order against right-hander Slade Cecconi.

This might be one of the best lineups of the season. Sam Antonacci, Miguel Vargas, and Andrew Benintendi will remain high up. Kyle Teel will also bat third today, leaving Benintendi at cleanup amid his hot streak.

Colson Montgomery will bat fifth after his struggles to get on base in the last few games. Montgomery does have a home run off Cecconi and will hope to repeat that today. What's notable is Venable moving Meidroth down in the lineup to seventh amid his struggles with runners on.

Meidroth is batting .217/.279/.317 this season with runners in scoring position. However, he also has a home run off Cecconi in his career and will join Montgomery in hoping for a bounce back.

Cleveland Guardians Lineup

1. Travis Bazzana, 2B

2. Chase DeLauter, DH

3. Kyle Manzardo, 1B

4. Kahlil Watson, RF

5. Brayan Rocchio, SS

6. Cooper Ingle, LF

7. Gabriel Arias, 3B

8. Patrick Bailey, C

9. Steven Kwan, CF

This Guardians lineup is quite weak hitting-wise today against White Sox ace Davis Martin.

Players to watch will be Steven Kwan and Kyle Manzardo, who have seen Martin multiple times and have had around a 1.000 OPS against him.

On The Mound...

\Chicago White Sox pitcher Davis Martin | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago White Sox - Davis Martin, RHP

After the worst start of his young career on June 16 against the New York Yankees, Davis Martin has locked in against opponents. In his last two starts, he has pitched 11.1 innings, allowing just one run.

In his last start against the Kansas City Royals, Martin threw 5.1 shutout innings. He will need to continue his ace-like production for the White Sox to win this one.

Cleveland Guardians - Slade Cecconi, RHP

Cecconi has found a new calling in Cleveland after a disastrous start to his career with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In his last seven starts, Cecconi has pitched to a 2.84 ERA in 38 innings with 28 strikeouts. In his last start, he threw six shutout innings against the Seattle Mariners. However, the White Sox could be the ones to get to Cecconi with their potent offense.