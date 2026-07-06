The Chicago White Sox split their four-game series with the Cleveland Guardians, defying the odds after losing their first two games in walk-off fashion.

Here are three takeaways following the important series split.

Colson Montgomery Looked Sharp

After a mini-slump for Colson Montgomery in his previous several games, the shortstop came through in one of the biggest series of the season.

Montgomery would go 2-for-5 with a home run and two runs driven in on both Saturday and Sunday. He showed his clutch bat in games where the offense has been poor with runners in scoring position.

Montgomery also hit his 22nd and 23rd home runs this series, making a strong case that he should be a replacement All-Star if (and when) others bow out in the American League.

Nevertheless, the other side of the ball was not nearly as clutch as their starting shortstop in three of the four games.

Pitching Up-and-Down, Defense Lacking

In the first game of the series, Davis Martin walked five batters and pitched just 3.1 innings. While he limited the damage to just two runs, the bullpen could not hold on to a comeback win. Sean Newcomb, Brandon Eisert, and Grant Taylor struggled to close out the game, with each giving up at least one run.

Taylor especially struggled when he had to go out for a second inning, giving up a walk-off blast to Guardians shortstop Bryan Rocchio.

After a lengthy rain delay in Friday's game, we saw Anthony Kay pitch just four innings. It would then be Seranthony Dominguez and Bryan Hudson who would force the game into extra innings, with Cleveland walking it off once again.

Come Saturday's game, the pitching was finally spectacular. Sean Burke went six innings, striking out 11 batters and giving up just one run and no walks. The bullpen would hold on for a 3-1 win.

On Sunday, however, both pitching and defense were honestly terrible for the White Sox. Due to rough field conditions, Sox outfielders slipped trying to get to a ball, costing them runs early. Then, an error by Montgomery and some poor defensive decisions by Chase Meidroth caused Chicago to nearly lose the game. Fortunately, Trevor Richards and Newcomb would close out the game with three combined shutout innings.

What's Next?

The White Sox will have an off-day on Monday before going home to face the Boston Red Sox. Despite the Red Sox's poor record, this is not a team the Sox can afford to slouch against.

The Red Sox are 7-3 in their last 10 games, and their bats have been hot of late. Chicago will need to have better results pitching and defensively to win this series against a great rotation.