The Chicago White Sox evened the series against the Philadelphia Phillies Saturday, winning 6-3.

After an 8-6 loss Friday, the White Sox bounced back ahead of a rubber match Sunday afternoon.

Here's what stood out from Saturday's game.

Offense Steals Show in First Inning

The White Sox had eight batters step up to the plate against Phillies starter Andrew Painter in the first inning, forcing 42 pitches in the first inning alone. While Chicago scored only four runs that inning, it was a tone-setter that forced a short outing from Painter.

The White Sox's plate discipline has shown throughout the season. Compared to seasons past, this is a great sign. Players like Sam Antonacci and Tristan Peters are working long at-bats. Even if it results in an out, it's a great sign to see.

Speaking of Peters, he went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a run batted in.

Colson Montgomery finally broke out of his mini-slump in a big way, hitting a solo home run in the third inning.

Another White Sox player hit a solo home run in the third that had fans excited.

Jacob Gonzalez Hits First MLB Home Run, Bats Stall After Third

Jacob Gonzalez, in his first five MLB games, had not gotten an extra-base hit. He would hit a home run 428 feet for the first of his MLB career.

Gonzalez got an opportunity due to Munetaka Murakami's injury, He is looking for a window to stay on the roster when Murakami comes back and is making a case to do so.

Being able to play all four infield positions makes him valuable to the White Sox. However, the infield crunch makes it almost impossible that he will stay on the roster.

Sean Burke Struggles

Opener Brandon Eisert gave up one hit in 1.1 innings with no runs.

Sean Burke would come in after Eisert. In 4.1 innings, Burke gave up three runs, striking out seven batters. But what was alarming was that he gave up two solo home runs to Alec Bohm and Brandon Marsh and walked five batters.

Walks have always been an issue for Burke, but this was incredibly concerning.

Luckily for Chicago, the bullpen would step in and keep the game from getting too close. Sean Newcomb and Grant Taylor were excellent in 3.1 innings of relief, sealing the win for the White Sox.

Chicago will now try to win the series against the Phillies with the youngster, David Sandlin, on the mound against Aaron Nola, who has been very hittable this season.