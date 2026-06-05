White Sox vs. Phillies Lineup: Antonacci in Against Left-Hander Acuña in Lineup, More

The Chicago White Sox, after a much-needed off-day, will look to win against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night. They will do so with their usual righty-heavy lineup.

Game Info

Who: Chicago White Sox (33-29) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (33-29)

Where: Citizens Bank Park

When: 5:40 CT

Watch: CHSN

Listen: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM

1. Chase Meidroth, 2B

2. Randal Grichuk, DH

3. Miguel Vargas, 1B

4. Colson Montgomery, 3B

5. Edgar Quero, C

6. Derek Hill, RF

7. Sam Antonacci, LF

8. Luisangel Acuña, SS

9. Tristan Peters, CF

Will Venable appears to be putting out the righty-heavy lineup against the lefty Jesús Luzardo. Only Montgomery, Antonacci and Peters are lefties in the lineup.

Meidroth will be leading off once again against a left-hander. He has done this many times throughout the season with Antonacci's struggles against left-handed pitching. Antonacci is slashing .103/.212/.103 in 34 plate appearances against southpaws, so while this may not be ideal, he will be in the lineup.

Until outfielder Everson Pereira is back from injury, they will continue to roll with Antonacci, even against lefties.

Grichuk continues to prove that he mashes against lefties, and deserves a high place in the lineup, along with Vargas.

Montgomery's numbers with runners on have been nothing short of disappointing for a player of his caliber, slashing .192/.289/.329 with runners in scoring position. The White Sox are hoping that he can bounce back as they continue to give him the cleanup role.

Acuña will be in the lineup once again, playing shortstop against a lefty. This will likely continue until Munetaka Murakami is healthy.

Philadelphia Phillies Lineup

1. Kyle Schwarber, DH

2. Trea Turner, SS

3. Bryce Harper, 1B

4. Alec Bohm, 3B

5. Edmundo Sosa, 2B

6. J.T. Realmuto, C

7. Brandon Marsh, LF

8. Adolis García, RF

9. Steward Berroa, CF

The Phillies will go with their own righty-heavy lineup with Anthony Kay on the bump for Chicago. Despite, a great stretch of games for the Phillies under interim manager Don Mattingly, Philadelphia has struggled mightily against left-handed pitchers.

With their top three hitters in Schwarber, Harper and Marsh being neutralized by lefties, the rest of the lineup has struggled.

On The Mound...

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Anthony Kay | David Frerker-Imagn Images

White Sox - Anthony Kay, LHP

Kay hopes to continue to build off his great run in his last seven starts. During that time, he is 4-0 with a 2.72 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 36.1 innings. Kay has lowered his ERA significantly during this stretch and is turning into Chicago's second option behind Davis Martin. Last time out against the Detroit Tigers, Kay pitched five innings, giving up just one run.

Phillies- Jesús Luzardo, LHP

After early-season stuggles of his own, Luzardo has bounced back in a big way for Philadelphia. In his last seven starts, Luzardo is 3-1 with a 2.50 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 39.2 innings. Last time out against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Luzardo gave up two runs in 5.1 innings. If Luzardo continues his stretch, it could be bad news for the White Sox. But, if he doesn't, look for the White Sox to score in bunches against the lefty.