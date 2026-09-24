Takeaways After White Sox Offensive Explosion Clinches Playoff Spot

After a brutal loss to the Kansas City Royals, the Chicago White Sox were victorious, 9-1, winning the series and clinching a playoff spot for the first time since 2021.

Let's talk about the season-defining win!

Offensive Explosion Lifts White Sox Into Playoffs

Sep 19, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox right fielder Braden Montgomery (24) celebrates with catcher Kyle Teel (8) after scoring against the Detroit Tigers during the fifth inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

From the very beginning, it looked like this one was going to go in Chicago's favor.

Scoring three quick first-inning runs off of Royals starter Randy Dobnak. The second inning wasn't any different, with three more runs coming across. Dobnak would pitch just 1.1 innings, giving up six hits and six runs (four earned), while walking one batter.

In the fourth inning, Kyle Teel broke out of his slump, hitting a two-run home run. It was all White Sox in this one, with the team recording 12 hits and six walks. Every starter, except for Colson Montgomery, got on base Thursday. Speaking of Montgomery, he tied the MLB record for strikeouts in a season and has three more games left to try to avoid breaking Mark Reynolds' unwanted record.

KYLE TEEL! 424 FEET! 💪 pic.twitter.com/nEUZM3UGOb — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 24, 2026

Pitching Fantastic in Series Finale

Sep 24, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher David Sandlin (54) looks for the sign during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While David Sandlin has been a mixed bag in his rookie year, Thursday was one of his best performances in the majors.

In six innings, Sandlin gave up five hits and one run, while striking out a career-high seven batters. He looked in control from the beginning of the game, inducing weak contact. The only run that scored off Sandlin was on a Salvador Perez home run. Huascar Brazobán, Tyler Davis and Trevor Richards would finish up the game with three scoreless innings.

More on Playoff Implications

Sep 24, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Brenton Doyle (7) reacts to a call during the sixth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The White Sox are now the first team in MLB history to make the playoffs after back-to-back 100-loss seasons. They happened to have three consecutive seasons before 2026, making this season so much sweeter.

It's just an outstanding turnaround by the organization. But there's still work to be done! The Wild Card is a great victory for the White Sox, given the expectations. However, this White Sox pitching staff could use the break that a division crown would provide. If the White Sox were to play in the Wild Card, Sean Burke would pitch on short rest since he is scheduled to pitch in Friday's game. That's not a recipe for success.

If the Guardians lose against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night, that would give the White Sox the division lead through the tiebreaker. The White Sox will travel back home to face the Colorado Rockies for the final series of the regular season, where they must take care of business. Burke will face Tomoyuki Sugano, who has been one of the worst pitchers in baseball, with a 5.36 ERA in 28 starts.