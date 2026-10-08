The One Adjustment the White Sox Must Make Before ALDS Game 4

The Chicago White Sox lost Game 3 of the American League Division Series on Wednesday to the Cleveland Guardians in what was a horribly executed game.

Against Cleveland's bullpen, the White Sox struck out an astounding 19 times. Out of the nine hitters that went to the plate on Wednesday, seven of them struck out multiple times. Randal Grichuk and Sam Antonacci each struck out once, but were the only ones to consistently put together solid at-bats. You just can't afford to have that type of plate discipline. The White Sox were working counts sometimes, but not getting the bat to the ball when it mattered.

Biggest Adjustment the White Sox Can Make Before Game 4

Sep 27, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Parker Messick (77) pitches during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago's biggest adjustment for Game 4 is easier said than done: Work counts and don't strike out as much. Against Cleveland's ace, Parker Messick, that will be much harder. Messick has already faced this team five times this season. In those five games, he has given up 10 runs in 30 innings.

In his last game against the White Sox, Game 1 of this series, Messick pitched only 4.1 innings, giving up two runs. Relieved in the fifth inning, Messick was already at 87 pitches. While he struck out six White Sox batters, the Chicago offense worked counts and made contact with the baseball.

With Cleveland's bullpen exhausted after Game 3, this is the time for Chicago to strike and win the series on home field. Cleveland used seven pitchers in Game 3, including their closer, Cade Smith, in a non-save situation for two innings.

This is the time for Chicago to either get to Messick early or not let him go deep into this game. The key to this game will be whether Chicago first baseman Munetaka Murakami can bounce back.

In Game 3, Murakami went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts. In Game 1 of the series, Murakami went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run off Messick. While he struck out twice in this game, he made a huge impact with the bat and didn't look lost at the plate. If he can get to Messick again, it would be huge for a White Sox offense that desperately needs a big spark after a horribly executed Game 3.

With one last home game in Chicago, the White Sox need to win this game to prevent the series from going back to Cleveland, and thus losing any momentum previously gained. For the White Sox to make history and clinch a series on home field, they must have better plate discipline.