White Sox ALDS Lineup (Game 3): Time to Clinch, Grichuk Starts? Antonacci at DH?

After a come-from-behind win over the Cleveland Guardians, the Chicago White Sox will look to sweep and clinch an ALCS berth at home. This would be the first time in 120 years that the White Sox would clinch a playoff series at home.

Let's find out if the White Sox can continue their magical run?

Game Info

Who: Chicago White Sox (84-78) vs. Cleveland Guardians (85-77)

Where: Rate Field

When: 3:00 CT

Watch: TBS/HBO MAX, TruTV. Univision/TUDN

Listen: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM, TUDN

Chicago White Sox Lineup

1. Sam Antonacci, DH

2. Miguel Vargas, 3B

3. Munetaka Murakami, 1B

4. Kyle Teel, C

5. Chase Meidroth, 2B

6. Tristan Peters, CF

7. Braden Montgomery, RF

8. Randal Grichuk, LF

9. Colson Montgomery, SS

The White Sox will roll with a balanced yet odd lineup against the Guardians.

Sam Antonacci will lead off, as he usually does against a right-hander. However, he will be the designated hitter on Wednesday as the White Sox look to clinch the series. Given his below-average fielding, this could be the right move to keep his bat in the lineup, but his glove out of the outfield. Miguel Vargas will bat second, who has gone 2-for-4 with four walks against Cleveland. Munetaka Murakami will bat third after going 3-for-8 with a home run in the series.

Kyle Teel will bat cleanup, but is just 1-for-7 with a walk in this series. Clutch Chase Meidroth will follow Teel, batting fifth and moving up the order. Tristan Peters will bat sixth, going just 1-for-4 in this series. Peters has been lifted twice for defensive replacement.

After a clutch double on Monday, Braden Montgomery will bat seventh. Randal Grichuk will make a surprise addition to the lineup against a right-hander, playing left field. However, the lefty-killer will be batting eighth. This could be the right strategy, as the Guardians likely use a right-handed opener for the left-handed Joey Cantillo. Colson Montgomery will round out the lineup.

Cleveland Guardians Lineup

1. Steven Kwan, CF

2. José Ramírez, 3B

3. Chase DeLauter, RF

4. Jo Adell, DH

5. Nathaniel Lowe, 1B

6. Angel Martínez, LF

7. Travis Bazzana, 2B

8. Patrick Bailey, C

9. Brayan Rocchio, SS

On The Mound...

Oct 5, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Sean Newcomb (15) reacts after making a throwing error that gave up two runs against the Cleveland Guardians in game two of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago White Sox - Sean Newcomb, LHP

Sean Newcomb will open for the White Sox on Wednesday. Who will be in after? That remains to be seen. Davis Martin can and should get some innings after not pitching since September 26. Newcomb has struggled of late, but the hope is he can get through the top of the order and not face lefty-killer Jo Adell.

Cleveland Guardians - Daniel Espino, RHP

Daniel Espino will open for the Guardians, likely for Cantillo. In 14 regular-season games, Espino had a 4.11 ERA. He has started three games this season, but has not gone beyond two innings, so don't expect a lengthy outing. Cantillo is the logical option to follow him, who has a 3.62 ERA in 159 innings this year.