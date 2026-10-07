White Sox ALDS Game 3 Keys: How Chicago Can Sweep Cleveland in ALDS

The Chicago White Sox have already defied the odds.

No one expected the franchise to creep into the playoffs in 2027 – let alone come one game away from the ALCS. Nevertheless, after losing 100+ games in three straight seasons, the White Sox return to their home stadium for a chance at history.

So, how can they officially become one of baseball's final four teams standing for the first time since 2005? Let's go over three keys to this afternoon's Game 3 matchup against the Cleveland Guardians.

Be Careful With Sean Newcomb

Oct 5, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Sean Newcomb (15) pitches against the Cleveland Guardians in the third inning in game two of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If ain't broke, don't fix it!

White Sox manager Will Venable will continue his unconventional strategy heading into a series clincher. Instead of going with a normal starter, the team will call upon Sean Newcomb to take the mound in Game 3. This comes after Hagen Smith started the series in Cleveland and Anthony Kay took the mound in Game 2.

To be sure, it's a smart strategy for a White Sox team that struggled all year to form a solid rotation. But it's one that could also come back to bite them if they aren't careful. Not only are they putting a lot of pressure on these relievers, but they are also having them eat far more innings than usual.

Speaking of which, no one was asked to do more than Newcomb this year. He threw 90.1 innings of action, holding essentially every role imaginable. This workload started to finally catch up to him at the end of the season. He gave up 12 earned runs with an 8.76 ERA in his 12.1 regular-season innings in September.

It's also worth noting that Newcomb came in against the Astros on September 29 and gave up a pair of his and two earned runs. While he may have bounced back on October 5 with 2.0 innings of scoreless ball, the outing still highlighted how things have been a little more rocky down the stretch for the veteran.

With that in mind, Venable has to have a tight leash on Newcomb. As reliable as he has been at times, this isn't a situation where you want to push the limits. The White Sox obviously have several capable arms, which include a very fresh Davis Martin!

Jump On the Guardians Early

Oct 3, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago White Sox second baseman Chase Meidroth (10) reacts after striking out during the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game one of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cleveland Guardians have already burned through their two best starting arms – and yet the White Sox find themselves up 2-0.

Stephen Vogt will now turn to Daniel Espino to start a do-or-die game. It will be the biggest game of the 25-year-old's life, and thus a massive opportunity for the White Sox to put pressure on the Guardians early.

Espino pitched in only 14 regular-season games. He had a mortal 4.11 ERA, which included giving up three home runs. This should have the top of this White Sox' lineup salivating! Speaking of which, the South Siders are responsible for one of those long balls, as Miguel Vargas took Espino deep on September 14. Chicago also saw him in Game 1 of the series, drawing a walk and recording a hit.

It's worth noting that the Guardians' plan is likely to have Espino go only an inning before turning to a bulk reliever. But the point still stands: Without an experienced starter eating the first few innings, this is a prime opportunity for the White Sox to get on the board early.

After all, the Guardians' offense has consistently run into trouble. As good as this White Sox' bullpen has been, Cleveland has underwhelmed all season long at the plate. The team has only 3 runs in the series thus far and currently has the second-lowest OPS in the postseason. They also finished the regular season with the fifth-worst OPS.

In other words, the White Sox can feel decent about fending off a comeback effort if they grab the lead early.

Get the Crowd Going with the Long Ball

Oct 5, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago White Sox first baseman Munetaka Murakami (5) reacts after a groundout against the Cleveland Guardians in the sixth inning in game two of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago White Sox fans have been waiting years for this moment.

Sure, they appeared in the ALDS in 2021, but a team hasn't been this beloved since the 2005 squad. It's bound to create one of the most intimidating atmospheres of the postseason, and the White Sox want to use that to their advantage.

So, what's the best way to get the crowd screaming at the top of their lungs? How about a long ball or two!

It sounds simple, but the White Sox have a surprisingly low three home runs in the playoffs so far. Their offense is built primarily around power, finishing the regular season with 211 (5th in baseball). The majority of those long balls also came in their own building, with 112 flying high at Rate Field.

Chase Meidroth, Colson Montgomery, and Munetaka Murakami have each gone deep between the Wild Card round and ALDS. Might Miguel Vargas be ready to join in on the fun? What about Braden Montgomery, who has arguably been the team's best offensive weapon over the last couple of weeks?

At the end of the day, if the White Sox are able to do the impossible and clinch at home, it feels like a homer or two has to be part of the story!