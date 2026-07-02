The All-Star Futures Game rosters were announced earlier today, and a prominent Chicago White Sox prospect made the team.

Chicago's top prospect and No. 16 overall, Caleb Bonemer, will be playing at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Sunday, July 12.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound shortstop and third baseman is one of the premier position player prospects in baseball currently and is the top third base prospect per MLB Pipeline.

More On Breakout Prospect Caleb Bonemer

Okemos' Caleb Bonemer swings at a Mason pitch during the seventh inning on Friday, April 5, 2024, at Mason High School. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 20-year-old prospect has balanced plus tools across the board. Despite being the back-to-back Michigan Gatorade high school player of the year, he was drafted in the second round of the 2024 MLB Draft.

He would earn Carolina League MVP honors in the 2025 season, his first as a professional, slashing .281/.401/.473 with 12 home runs and 29 stolen bases. He led Single-A in on-base percentage, slugging, OPS, and doubles.

So far in 2026, he has already taken a huge step forward. While his average and on-base percentage have gone down, his power has taken a huge step forward. In just 73 games between High-A and Double-A, Bonemer has 19 home runs and 11 stolen bases.

This included a highlight-reel game against New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole, where he hit a home run, a line drive, and a hit by pitch.

Gerrit Cole didn't care to see Caleb Bonemer go 3-3, so he just hit him. #Dash pic.twitter.com/GuUVYlEKtM — FutureSox (@FutureSox) May 5, 2026

While his average has gone up since he was elevated to Birmingham, his power has gone down significantly, with just three extra-base hits in 12 games, all of which came in one game. That 4-for-5 game with two doubles and a home run on June 28 showed White Sox fans that he still has what it takes to be an impact player at the major league level.

Single-A to Double-A is historically a bigger jump when it comes to hitting than the move from Double-A to Triple-A, so we can expect these lumps. But his future sure looks bright in the majors!

With his sweet right-handed power stroke and elite plate discipline, Bonemer can be a mainstay in MLB lineups. He'll need to learn how to better hit non-fastballs, but time is on his side.

As for fielding, Colson Montgomery may place him at third base if he makes the majors by 2028. He has solid arm strength and fielding acumen. While he may be a natural shortstop, third base better fits his profile and the future team needs.

However, when fellow prospect Billy Carlson makes it to the show, he might push him to another position. Either way, Bonemer's future is bright as the White Sox's top prospect, and he will be a mainstay in Chicago's lineup for many years.