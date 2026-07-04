The Chicago White Sox are looking to rebound against the Cleveland Guardians after back-to-back walk-off losses. They will do so with a righty-heavy lineup.

Game Info

Who: Chicago White Sox (45-42) vs. Cleveland Guardians (47-42)

Where: Progressive Field

When: 5:40 CT

Watch: CHSN

Listen: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM

Chicago White Sox Lineup

1. Miguel Vargas, 1B

2. Randal Grichuk, DH

3. Chase Meidroth, 2B

4. Colson Montgomery, 3B

5. Junior Perez, LF

6. Braden Montgomery, RF

7. Luisangel Acuña, SS

8. Tristan Peters, CF

9. Drew Romo, C

Miguel Vargas will lead off on Saturday with Sam Antonacci sitting against a lefty. While Antonacci has improved his splits against southpaws, he is hitting only .156 against them. Usually, Chase Meidroth would lead off against a left-hander. Instead, Will Venable will roll with Meidroth in the three-hole.

What's more surprising is seeing Junior Perez higher up in the lineup. While he has hit just .235 in 17 at-bats, he is showing great power with a .588 slugging percentage. Luisangel Acuña will hit above Tristan Peters, which is also a bit out of the norm.

Cleveland Guardians Lineup

1. Travis Bazzana, 2B

2. Chase DeLauter, DH

3. Kyle Manzardo, 1B

4. Kahlil Watson, RF

5. Brayan Rocchio, SS

6. Cooper Ingle, LF

7. Daniel Schneemann, 3B

8. Austin Hedges, C

9. Steven Kwan, CF

This Guardians lineup is quite weak hitting-wise, with just one player above a .750 OPS in Travis Bazzana.

Players to watch in this matchup are Austin Hedges, Steven Kwan, and Kahlil Watson, who have all had good extended looks against White Sox starter Sean Burke. Watson has a home run against Burke in his career.

On The Mound...

Chicago White Sox pitcher Sean Burke | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago White Sox - Sean Burke, RHP

Burke has been phenomenal in his last seven appearances, pitching to a 3.18 ERA with 49 strikeouts in 39.2 innings.

In his last start against the Baltimore Orioles, he pitched 5.1 innings, giving up two runs. In his prior start against the Guardians, he pitched 6.1 innings, giving up one run. That experience could help him defeat the Guardians again, but it can also hurt him if his command falters.

Cleveland Guardians - Parker Messick, LHP

Messick has been a revelation in his rookie season for Cleveland. In 17 starts, he has a 2.85 ERA with 106 strikeouts in 101 innings and is making a case for American League Rookie of the Year. However, in his last two starts, he has slipped, giving up six runs in 14.1 innings.

Messick doesn't walk a lot of guys (just 29 this season), so the White Sox will have to be patient to win tonight.