What is Working Most for the Chicago White Sox This Postseason?

The Chicago White Sox are entering virtually uncharted territory. They are now one win away from the American League Championship Series, and it comes only two years after losing 121 games.

The White Sox are a perfect 4-0 this postseason, pretty much mirroring the 2005 championship team. They have practically dominated the Houston Astros and Cleveland Guardians. While the offense that led the American League in runs has been solid and clutch, it's the pitching that has given the White Sox the edge in the playoffs.

However, one unique strategy has worked out exceedingly well for the White Sox this postseason: The use of an opener and bullpen days.

White Sox Continue to Lean On Bold Bullpen Strategy

Oct 5, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Grant Taylor (31) pitches against the Cleveland Guardians during the ninth inning in game two of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coming into the postseason, White Sox starters had pitched the fewest innings of any team in the majors. And that has continued in the postseason. Chris Getz and Will Venable have used their versatile relievers to eat multiple innings and start games to both confuse and dominate their opponents.

It's not exactly a strategy that managers use often or that works well, especially in the postseason. But somehow, the White Sox have made it work. Hagen Smith has been especially phenomenal. In two starts (5.2 innings), Smith has allowed no runs while striking out five batters. While he has walked the bases loaded in one of those starts, Anthony Kay was able to get out of that jam with no damage.

White Sox ace Sean Burke in his first postseason has appeared in two games (one start). In that first start against the Astros, he gave up three solo home runs in four innings, but no other damage. In his appearance against the Guardians, he pitched 5.1 innings with one run allowed. Burke had appeared as a bulk reliever in five regular-season games, but has mainly started this season. However, analytics regarding his first-inning stats required an opener. While Kay's appearance in Game 2 wasn't great, the White Sox were able to come back and win that game.

Meanwhile, Grant Taylor has continued his breakout regular season with a historic postseason. In three games (7.2 innings), Taylor has given up no earned runs with two saves, including a jaw-dropping four-inning save. The back end of the bullpen was rock solid in the regular season. The starting pitching? Not so much. The ability to put people like Smith and others in an opener role is a luxury that has worked thus far in the postseason.

With Taylor and the rest of the bullpen's exceptional postseason, the White Sox are likely going to continue this approach until it stops working. And why not? If it ain't broke, don't fix it!