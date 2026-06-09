White Sox Make Several Other Roster Changes After Braden Montgomery News

The Chicago White Sox decided to call up top prospect Braden Montgomery on Tuesday morning. But that's not all.

In several corresponding moves , the White Sox also brought up left-hander Joe Rock and optioned outfielder Rikuu Nishida and right-hander David Sandlin to Triple-A.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the White Sox also transferred outfielder Austin Hays to the 60-day injured list. Let's talk about it.

Joe Rock Getting His First Opportunity with Chicago

The Colorado Rockies selected Joe Rock in the second round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Ohio University. He was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays in 2024 for Greg Jones, where he would make his MLB debut.

In three games during the 2025 season (7.2 innings), Rock gave up just two runs, striking out 11 batters. He was acquired last month by Chicago for infielder Oliver Dunn. While his stats in Triple-A aren't exactly fantastic (4.88 ERA in 17 games), you have to remember it's a very hitter-friendly league.

Also, while he has started some games in the minors, it feels unlikely he will be used in the rotation. So, who will take Sandlin's spot instead?

What Happened to Sandlin and Nishida?

Chicago White Sox pitcher David Sandlin | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The White Sox were hoping Sandlin could become a rotation fixture after his first start, but things did not go according to plan.

After a brilliant debut on May 27 with Chicago, Sandlin had a complete meltdown in his next two starts, giving up 11 runs in 7.1 innings. The team didn't have much of a choice but to move him back down, especially as the schedule ramps up significantly over the next few months.

With that said, assuming Rock isn't going to take his spot in the rotation, this Sandlin decision could be foreshadowing another major move for this upcoming weekend.

With Hagen Smith's recent turnaround, it's quite possible he will be brought up to slide into the rotation. Sandlin wasn't scheduled to pitch again for the White Sox until Saturday against the Dodgers. Could this now be the date to circle for Smith's MLB Debut? If one thing is for sure, he's looked more than ready for the spotlight in Charlotte .

Nishida was called up in late May after a scorching start to the Triple-A season. The White Sox were hoping he could bring his strong contact skills, speed, and defense to help the White Sox. However, it didn't necessarily go as planned.

While Nishida went 7-for-29 in his 12 major league games, he went without walking or getting an extra-base hit, resulting in a .483 OPS.

To his credit, he made some highlight plays in right field, yet never quite showed the well-rounded skills that got him to this point. Nishida likely also may not be the only outfielder sent down this week. With Everson Pereira's return finally on the horizon, it's possible another roster cut is coming.

In the meantime, let's get another update on the outfield rotation.

Austin Hays Faces Another Hurdle

After suffering a reported setback in his minor league rehab assignment earlier in the month, Hays has now been transferred to the 60-day IL.

After signing a one-year, $6 million contract with Chicago in free agency, Hays has struggled to stay on the field, playing in only 12 games. When he's been out there, the bat hasn't been there either, as he has slashed .233/.250/.326 in 44 plate appearances.

With the White Sox's future outfield taking shape sooner than expected, it's possible Hays might not have a spot to come back to. With Sam Antonacci and Tristan Peters lighting it up in their rookie seasons, and Montgomery ready to play every day, it's possible that Hays will not come back to an everyday role, should he return from injury.

I guess that means the future is here White Sox fans. Embrace it!