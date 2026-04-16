White Sox Provide Update on Anthem Singer Gerald Chaney After Medical Emergency

A scary moment unfolded on Wednesday night at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Ahead of the White Sox' second meeting with the Tampa Bay Rays, longtime anthem singer Gerald Chaney suffered a medical emergency. Chaney was getting things started for the organization's celebration of Jackie Robinson Day with a rendition of "Lift Every Voice and Sing." While performing, he collapsed on the field after a couple of pauses, per MLB's Scott Merkin . Chaney was also expected to sing the national anthem afterwards.

Medical professionals reportedly attended to Chaney on the field before he was placed on a gurney and escorted off, per Fox 32 Chicago. The good news is that he was alert before being transported to a nearby hospital, where he is now said to be receiving treatment.

The Sox proceeded to provide an official update on Chaney via their social media :

"The White Sox longtime anthem performer, Gerald Chaney, experienced a medical emergency while singing during pregame tonight. He received treatment by EMTs at the ballpark and was alert prior to being transported to the hospital for further evaluation and treatment.



The entire White Sox family is sending love to Gerald and his family for a full and speedy recovery."

White Sox Try to Shake Off Pre-Game Scare

Apr 14, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox first baseman Munetaka Murakami (5) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the ninth inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

With players and fans likely shaken up following the incident, the start of the game was reportedly delayed for a little over ten minutes. The Sox were prepped for Game 2 against the Tampa Bay Rays, who they fell to one night earlier despite Noah Schultz' highly anticipated and promising debut .

Speaking of which, the organization had another debut on the schedul e for Wednesday night. Sam Antonacci had been given the call-up after a week full of rumors. He was immediately placed into the lineup at the No. 5 spot. His first at-bat came at the top of the fourth inning, where he also recorded his first MLB hit on a bloop single to right field. All things considered, it was a needed feel-good moment in what was a very unfortunate start to the game.

Nevertheless, the thoughts of everyone at The Rate and inside the organization will certainly be with Gerald Chaney regardless of what happens on the field. A long-time fixture in the Chicagoland and White Sox community, fans and media alike were quick to wish him a full recovery following the incident.