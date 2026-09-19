White Sox Rejoice as Mike Vasil Throws for First Time After Tommy John Surgery

Whether the 2026 White Sox make the playoffs or not, their story won't be able to be told without Mike Vasil. This is in spite of the fact that he had Tommy John surgery during spring training and won't pitch at all this season.

Most pitchers in this situation wouldn't be seen much around the big-league club during the season. But Vasil's teammates saw him as so important to the clubhouse that they succeeded in begging Will Venable to keep him around for the entire 162-game schedule.

Now, six months later, Vasil is finally able to practice pitching, and nobody on the team would dare miss his first time doing it before Friday's game against the Detroit Tigers. With Vasil in full uniform, the team prefaced that first pitch with a slow clap, then cheered loudly once that pitch was completed.

Full team support for Mike Vasil 🫶 pic.twitter.com/tbDNEp7wnj — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 18, 2026

The players, coaches, and staff weren't content to simply watch that first pitch, though. They stuck around for the duration of Vasil's session. After all he's done to keep the team's spirits high throughout this season filled with ups and downs, supporting him like this was the absolute least that they could do.

Most of Vasil's contributions to the clubhouse this season will remain a mystery to most of the public. But the things the Sox have shared, including when he was tasked with making the big announcement every time someone was named to this year's All-Star team, indicate that his importance has not been lost on the fans or the media either.

Of course, Vasil has been most visible this season with the wizard persona he has taken on. The wand he waves in the dugout and the hat that sometimes accompanies it have caught everyone's attention. And many consider it a reason the Sox have had so much success this season. Whether or not that's true depends on who you talk to, but there is no denying it's a fun narrative.

The wand proved so popular that the Sox had it as a giveaway earlier this month. There have been shirts of him circulating, too, and that's only the tip of the iceberg.

The hope is that when Vasil does eventually return, he'll be close to the pitcher who had a 2.50 ERA over 47 games as a rookie in 2025. For the moment, though, he's doing exactly what he needs to be doing to lift this team's spirits in a big postseason race.