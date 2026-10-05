White Sox to Use Two Regular Season Starters in Game 2 Against Guardians

As terrific as Grant Taylor was in closing out Game 1 of the ALDS, he threw enough pitches that it's extremely unlikely that we'll see him in Game 2, even with a scheduled day off. Consequently, the White Sox have opted to return to a pitching strategy that has worked several times for them this season.

Will Venable has shown time and again that he is not afraid to go outside the traditional pitching structure. And hey, if it's gotten the Sox this far, why should he even think about stopping it now? The plan for Game 2 indicates that he won't.

White Sox Name Anthony Kay as Starter

Oct 3, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Anthony Kay (18) pitches during the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game one of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will Venable has announced that Anthony Kay will open for Sean Burke in Game 2. It's a clearer pitching plan than what was announced before Game 1, which was that Hagen Smith would start with no indication of how long he would go. It turned out he got the first eight outs before losing control and being removed.

During the regular season, Kay started four games against the Cleveland Guardians and went 1-0 with a 1.35 ERA and a 0.95 WHIP. In Game 1, he entered with two outs and one runner on in the fourth inning, then loaded the bases before escaping the jam. He pitched a perfect fifth before Taylor brought the Sox home.

Kay's earlier dominance of the Guardians has continued so far, and the Sox hope that will be the case Burke, too. He was 2-0 with a 1.34 ERA, 21 strikeouts, three walks, and a 1.15 WHIP. Sean Newcomb opened for him in his last appearance in Cleveland on Sept. 14, and he got the win by giving up no earned runs on four hits over five-plus innings.

Of all the Sox pitchers who started against the Guardians this season, Kay and Burke were the only two who had sub-2.00 ERAs in these games. It makes sense for Venable to pair these two up to try to steal both games on the road. If it works, he can be a little more flexible when preparing his pitching plan for Game 3.

The obvious goal here is to win Game 2 so that there can be two chances to clinch the series at home. But even if it doesn't work, the Guardians still need to win one game in Chicago to advance to the ALCS. The Sox are in a great spot, and superb pitching in Game 2 would make it an excellent spot.