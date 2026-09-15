White Sox vs. Guardians Lineup: No Montgomery or Teel? Grichuk Hitting Second, More

After a thrilling victory over the Cleveland Guardians, the Chicago White Sox will look for the series win against their division foe.

The game comes only a handful of hours after the team made a pretty drastic roster move. Rookie Noah Schultz is back in the majors after a successful stint in Triple-A. With the White Sox struggling to find reliable starting pitching, all eyes will now be on whether the young flamethrower can rejoin the rotation in time for the playoffs.

Game Info

Who: Chicago White Sox (77-73) vs. Cleveland Guardians (76-75)

Where: Progressive Field

When: 5:40 CT

Watch: CHSN

Listen: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM

Chicago White Sox Lineup

1. Chase Meidroth, 2B

2. Randal Grichuk, DH

3. Miguel Vargas, 3B

4. Munetaka Murakami, 1B

5. Brenton Doyle, CF

6. Sam Antonacci, LF

7. Jake Rogers, C

8. Luisangel Acuña, SS

9. Tristan Peters, RF

The White Sox will be rolling with a righty-heavy lineup against Guardians left-hander Foster Griffin. Chase Meidroth will be leading off, as he normally does against lefties. Meidroth is in a bit of a slump, slashing just .204/.322/.347 in his last 15 games with two home runs. However, he will look to get right against a lefty.

The lefty-killer Randal Grichuk will follow after Meidroth, along with Miguel Vargas and Munetaka Murakami. Vargas effectively broke out of his slump on Monday, going 2-for-4 with a walk and a two-run home run. However, Murakami is still in a 5-for-53 slump in his last 15 games with just two home runs and 29 strikeouts.

Brenton Doyle will play center field. Since he was acquired from the Colorado Rockies, Doyle is slashing .207/.207/.328 with 20 strikeouts in 58 at-bats. Antonacci will follow him, batting sixth. The rookie has made himself a fixture of this lineup and is rewarded with a start against a southpaw.

Jake Rogers and Luisangel Acuña will start, meaning Kyle Teel and Colson Montgomery will get the day off. After a horrible stretch for Montgomery from both an offensive and defensive perspective, he will get some much-needed rest. Braden Montgomery will also sit with Tristan Peters taking his place in right field after an 18-pitch at-bat that saved the season on Monday.

Cleveland Guardians Lineup

1. Steven Kwan, LF

2. José Ramírez, 3B

3. Jo Adell, RF

4. Travis Bazzana, DH

5. Nathaniel Lowe, 1B

6. Angel Genao, 2B

7. Patrick Bailey, C

8. Petey Halpin, CF

9. Brayan Rocchio, SS

On The Mound...

Sep 13, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Chris Murphy (38) reacts during the sixth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago White Sox - Chris Murphy, LHP

The White Sox will go with yet another opener on Tuesday, with Chris Murphy getting the ball. Murphy has had an up-and-down season with Chicago. In 31 games (two starts), Murphy has a 3.94 ERA with 34 strikeouts in 32 innings. Davis Martin will likely follow Murphy, who has been solid since returning from the injured list after a blister partially derailed his season.

Cleveland Guardians - Foster Griffin, LHP

For the Guardians, Foster Griffin will start. The White Sox have had issues with left-handers, given most of the thump in their lineup is left-handed as well. However, they might be able to get to Griffin. In his last seven games, the All-Star has a 5.94 ERA in just 33.1 innings. In his last outing against the Baltimore Orioles, Griffin went just 2.1 innings, giving up eight runs. The White Sox will have to hope for a similar performance on Tuesday.