Aaron Judge Continues Climbing Up Yankees Home Run Board
Records are made to be broken, and at this point in Aaron Judge's career, that baseball aphorism was created for him. When the New York Yankees went to Fenway Park to take on their storied rival, the Boston Red Sox, the primary focus was to collect a series win, build momentum, and move on to the comfortable part of their schedule. In the back of everybody's mind was Judge's pursuit of the great Joe DiMaggio, and it didn't take long for him to own sole possession of fourth place on the all-time home run list in the organization with 362 home runs.
With one out in the first, and on the second pitch of the at-bat, Judge sent Lucas Giolito's 92.5 MPH fastball left down the heart of the plate and sent it over the Green Monster. To add to Judge's lore, his milestone home run took place in the same building DiMaggio hit his 361st, making Fenway a home away from home for these Yankees greats.
It was almost 74 years to the day, as the Yankee clipper did it on September 28th, 1951. It came off of Chuck Stobbs in the 6th inning with two on and two outs, in the second game of a Boston sweep. Those '51 Yanks ended up winning the World Series as well. Twenty-seven thousand days lay between Judge and DiMaggio's landmark home runs, and the one certainty between the two greats is that they are hoping for the same result.
When Judge was asked about his memorable blast, he, of course, made it about his teammates and the great Yankees who wore that same interlocking NY on their caps before him:
"I think all those guys in front of me, and especially DiMaggio, they played to win in New York and win for this team," Judge said. "So I'm going to keep trying to do that, and we can talk about all the milestones at the end."
Judge is in that rare category in sports. Every time he takes the field, something special can happen. Very few have that intangible. For a long time in the NBA, it was LeBron James, and before him, it was Kobe Bryant. A trio of elite quarterbacks in the NFL — Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, and Josh Allen — possess that flair.
In baseball, it's different because the sport is rooted in failure, and success is infrequent even for the greats, which is why Judge is such a marvel. In football, you get cut if you fail more than you succeed, and you can ask Xavier Gipson how the New York Jets feel about him. You have to go back to Barry Bonds for the last time a player of this caliber existed, and to some, Bonds will always have that asterisk, whether it's to place on him or not.
