Yankees Star Duo Making MLB History
The New York Yankees are lucky enough to not just have one superstar slugger on their hands in the form of captain Aaron Judge, but to be getting huge production out of league veteran Giancarlo Stanton this season as well. Now, Judge and Stanton's names are being inked in the history books alongside league legends as their offensive production continues to dominate.
According to analysis by MLB.com writer Sarah Langs, Judge and Stanton have played 56 games together where both hit a home run. That number ties two other Yankees legends, Mickey Mantle and Yogi Berra, as well as Atlanta Braves legends Eddie Mathews and Joe Adcock for the ninth-most in MLB history. Matthews leads the statistic as the only player to appear on the list twice, this time with Hank Aaron, with 76 games.
Judge and Stanton have played on the Yankees together since 2018, when the Pinstripes acquired Stanton from the Miami Marlins in the offseason. Judge made his Yankees debut in 2016 and has been a fixture of the lineup ever since. Between the two of them are 12 All-Star appearances, three MVP awards and five league home-run leading seasons, including in 2017 when Judge lead the AL and Stanton the NL.
Though Stanton missed the first third of this season due to injury, he's been massively productive ever since. He's whacked 20 homers in 63 games and has a slash line of .271/ .345/ .596. Stanton has also been a major boost to the outfield, with Judge suffering a right flexor strain that left him serving as DH for several weeks.
Judge, for his part, has hit a whopping 46 home runs and is slashing .322/ .443/ .669, the best numbers in the league. Just a few days after passing Yogi Berra on the Yankees' all-time home run leaders list, Judge is tied with New York legend Joe DiMaggio for fourth place and will likely pass him before the season is up.
The duo is going to have to maintain their offensive prowess — and stay healthy — for the Yankees to have a shot in the post-season. Though their spot in the AL Wild Card is all but solidified, inconsistencies have marred the Pinstripes' play over several months, particularly against the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays, both of whom the Yankees will need to get through to make it back to the World Series.
