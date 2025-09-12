Yankees Face Another Tough Test at Fenway Park
If the New York Yankees are to make any noise in the American League East, they will have to go through the Boston Red Sox. Unfortunately, this will be no easy feat, as Boston has owned them this season. They are 2-8, with their only wins being two months apart.
Stacking victories will be crucial for the Yankees as the 2025 season draws to a close, especially with a potential postseason match-up looming. The Yankees have not won an October series with Boston since 2003. The last time the Bombers held homefield advantage was 2004, and their previous three meetings in October ended in disaster. The 2004 collapse is one of the most prominent postseason failures in American sports history. Although losses in the Wild Card game and division series are not as significant in terms of history, the franchise is likely aware of the boogeyman the Red Sox have become for them.
Having just tied Joe DiMaggio on the 24th anniversary of September 11th, Judge was asked about the upcoming series with the Red Sox. He was honest about the team's failures against their rivals.
"Flush the past, go out there and focus on right now," Judge said. "We haven't had too much success against them, but no better time to change it. Especially right now, getting near the end of the year, it's time to really turn it up a notch."
Judge, who will likely be collecting his third MVP, was pedestrian in the previous series with Boston. He has hit .231/.286/.513. In 42 plate appearances, he has three home runs, just two doubles, six RBI, and 19 strikeouts. A .799 OPS in a divisional matchup is fine for most sluggers, but in Judge's case, he is again putting together another storied season. In 2025, Judge is hitting .322/.443/.669 with 46 home runs and 100 RBI. The .313 drop-off in OPS between Judge's regular season numbers and his Boston numbers is steeper than the .188 OPS disparity between him and Cal Raleigh.
Manager Aaron Boone recognized those struggles against Boston after their win.
"Excited to get up to Boston," Boone said. "Obviously, they've had our number this year. They've had their way with us this year."
Taking this series will not be easy. The Yankees will face Lucas Giolito, Brayan Bello, and Garrett Crochet. Luis Gil, Max Fried, and Will Warren are slated for New York.
