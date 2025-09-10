Yankees Prospects Could Mean End for Deadline Acquisition
The New York Yankees were aggressive during the MLB trade deadline, but one of those acquisitions could be gone in the blink of an eye.
While former Washington Nationals utility player Amed Rosario has put up big numbers with the Yankees, the team is being urged to let him walk. Yanks Go Yard writer Colin Kene suggested the Yankees allow Rosario to depart in free agency, despite the way he's played when given the opportunity.
"Rosario has only played 10 games for the Yankees, but he’s gone 7-for-18 in those games, providing immediate value at the plate," he wrote. "The Yankees need to take more care to build a deep bench from Opening Day next year instead of midstream, but paying for Rosario isn't a necessity, especially if he's going to be used this sparingly."
Rosario was only able to get seven at-bats after joining the Yankees in a trade deadline deal before being sidelined with an injury. Now that he's recovered, he's still not playing much but puts up impressive numbers, slashing .389/ .389/ .500 in his 10 games with New York.
Yankees Prospects Excelling in Minors
While Rosario could be a key player in the outfield going forward, the Yankees already have some impressive prospects in the pipeline that could render him irrelevant next season. Rosario, while a utility player, has primarily been in the outfield for New York, a position that 24-year old Spencer Jones could easily occupy next year. Jones earned quick promotion from the double-A Somerset Pirates to the triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders this season and has been slamming home runs, hitting 12 in 56 games.
Then, there's top prospect George Lombard Jr. in the infield. While MLB.com currently projects that Lombard will make his debut in the 2027, he's the best ranked Yankees prospect and may very well be ready next season. The shortstop is slashing .234/ .368/ .382 this season and will likely only get better.
While Rosario could prove to be a useful piece of the puzzle as the Yankees hurtle towards the post-season, he doesn't appear to get the playing time needed to cement his place on the team. With prospects like Jones and Lombard coming down the pipeline, it seems like he'll have to find a new home for 2026.
