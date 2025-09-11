Struggling Yankees Shortstop Dealing With Nagging Injury
Anthony Volpe is having his worst season with the New York Yankees. The bat is about where it always has been, though the power is still there. The glaring issue is his glove, and now there may be an answer. According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the struggling shortstop received a cortisone shot in his shoulder.
"Anthony Volpe was given a cortisone shot in his left shoulder on Wednesday," Sherman wrote. "Volpe felt a “pop” in his left shoulder diving for a ball May 3 against the Rays, and while the Yankees reported no structural damage at the time, there has been discomfort on occasion in the area since."
If the shoulder has been an issue, it does make sense. According to Baseball Savant, Volpe was a plus defender in March and April. Those months, he had a 1 OAA. From there, the slide was apparent according to the metrics. Volpe had a -1 OAA in May, an improved 1 OAA in June, a -5 OAA in July, a -1 OAA in August, and a -2 OAA this September.
While Volpe's bat has never been particularly potent, the regression on defense is the biggest concern. In 2023 and 2024, Volpe led all Yankees with a 15 OAA.
The player who won a Gold Glove in his rookie year and was the youngest such player to do so at shortstop has been absent on the defensive side of things. On the season, Volpe has 19 errors. Elly De La Cruz for the Cincinnati Reds is the only player with more. He has 23.
Volpe's error count has always been a little high, but the rate at which it is happening is another cause for concern. He has 19 errors in 1209.2 innings at the position. In 2023, he had 17 errors in 1346.2 innings and 16 in 1416.2 innings.
With Volpe's struggles, we've seen an increase in playing time for Jose Caballero, whom the Yankees acquired at the deadline. Manager Aaron Boone noted that the shortstop position is "day-to-day" t
"We’re in day-to-day mode,” Boone said, after the Yankees' first brutal beating by the Tigers (h/t Greg Joyce of the New York Post). “We’re playing for a lot right now. I have a decision to make every day with the lineup, and whatever tough decision I think that is, I’ll make it."
Anthony Volpe has been an iron man in his career, but is in danger of missing playing time. If the shoulder doesn't improve, he could be looking at his first IL stint.
