Aaron Judge Has Plan for Yankees After Embarrassing Loss
The New York Yankees are stumbling. Falling, really. And their 12-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox, giving them a 0-3 deficit in the series and bringing their losing streak against their biggest rivals to a historic low, the calls for change are at an all-time high.
But the Yankees are focused on the future. There's nothing they can do about the last three games, or how poorly they've played the last few months. No matter how good things once were, they're down bad, sitting third in the American League East and inching closer and close to .500 - in the wrong way.
After the team's latest loss to the Red Sox, superstar outfielder Aaron Judge made that known. Speaking with MLB.com' Bryan Hoch, he sent a clear message that it's all about tomorrow for the New York Yankees, not yesterday.
"There's nothing we can do about the past 100-something games we've played. We've got to focus on what we can do now. That's all we can do," Judge said.
Judge isn't alone in his sentiment. Manager Aaron Boone sent a very similar message after the team's loss as well, stating that New York needs to find answers, but worrying about the past isn't going to give them any.
"It sucks. It feels real crappy. We've got to get past it," Boone said. "We can sit here and dwell on it. We gotta play better. We got to play better against these quality opponents in our division. But we can't go erease what's been a really crappy weekend so far for us, other than putting our best foot forward and going to salvage, and being in control of what we have in the pen and write the story the rest of the way."
New York currently sits third in the AL East, six games behind the Toronto Blue Jays and 2.5 games behind the Red Sox. But their manager and their captain are embrassing what's ahead, and the challenge that it presents them.
If they can figure it out, the Yankees have shown before that they're World Series contender capable. But that was plenty of losing streaks and a dreadful summer ago.
Make sure to bookmark Yankees On SI to get all your daily New York Yankees news, interviews, breakdowns and more!